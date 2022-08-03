ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FOX Sports

Dortmund on verge of signing Cologne's Anthony Modeste

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is set to sign French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne. Cologne said Sunday that it had received an offer for the 34-year-old Modeste and agreed on a transfer. No financial details have been announced yet. “At Tony Modeste’s request, we reached...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Ten Hag: 'Not right' to single out Ronaldo for criticism

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tried to shield Cristiano Ronaldo from criticism Friday after the forward left a preseason game early, and insisted that the Portugal star remains part of his plans for this season. Ronaldo reportedly told United this offseason that he wanted...
PREMIER LEAGUE

