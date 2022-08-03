ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama

If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

7 weekend events including Art on the Rocks, August 5-7

It’s the first weekend in August and we are pumped! Why? Because there is an excellent list of events to check out around Birmingham. From Cinderella at Red Mountain Theatre to Art on the Rocks at the Birmingham Museum of Art, here’s what’s ahead, August 5-7. Bite-Sized...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Be Kind Birmingham Launches This Saturday, August 6 2022, With A Benefit Concert From The Vegabounds

Be Kind Birmingham is a free mobile store located on a renovated school bus by Yellowhammer Construction that will pop up all over Birmingham and let those in need shop for goods for 100% free. They will launch this Saturday, August 6, 2022, with a concert from The Vegabounds at Avondale Brewing Co. Also, at the show, they will have a reveal of the brand new bus. The concert will also feature music from Supper Club, WOMZ of Futurebirds, and Transistor Happy Landing. A Silent auction will also be taking place with 2 {$250 Gift Certificates to Stay Gold Tatoo, 10 x 10 Charcuterie Board, 30 min photography session, a Bourbon package from Blue Bourbon and Brews, a signed merch pack from The Vegabounds, and much more. There will also be food trucks on site from O’My Turkey Leg & Berries By Crystal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Downtown Chief dish recognized

Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
GADSDEN, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama

If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

