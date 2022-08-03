Read on www.birminghamtimes.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
Bham Now
Where’s Waldo? We found out—check out Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights
There’s a new chicken joint in town. We headed to the new Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights—the first Alabama location of a popular scratch-made chicken restaurant. Keep reading to find out what’s clucking. All about Waldo’s Chicken. This is the first Waldo’s Chicken...
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
nomadlawyer.org
Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama
If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
Bham Now
7 weekend events including Art on the Rocks, August 5-7
It’s the first weekend in August and we are pumped! Why? Because there is an excellent list of events to check out around Birmingham. From Cinderella at Red Mountain Theatre to Art on the Rocks at the Birmingham Museum of Art, here’s what’s ahead, August 5-7. Bite-Sized...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
thecutoffnews.com
Be Kind Birmingham Launches This Saturday, August 6 2022, With A Benefit Concert From The Vegabounds
Be Kind Birmingham is a free mobile store located on a renovated school bus by Yellowhammer Construction that will pop up all over Birmingham and let those in need shop for goods for 100% free. They will launch this Saturday, August 6, 2022, with a concert from The Vegabounds at Avondale Brewing Co. Also, at the show, they will have a reveal of the brand new bus. The concert will also feature music from Supper Club, WOMZ of Futurebirds, and Transistor Happy Landing. A Silent auction will also be taking place with 2 {$250 Gift Certificates to Stay Gold Tatoo, 10 x 10 Charcuterie Board, 30 min photography session, a Bourbon package from Blue Bourbon and Brews, a signed merch pack from The Vegabounds, and much more. There will also be food trucks on site from O’My Turkey Leg & Berries By Crystal.
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
gadsdenmessenger.com
Downtown Chief dish recognized
Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
nomadlawyer.org
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
Bham Now
11 spots to grab a scrumptious chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham now
Whether you love ’em soft and warm or crispy and crumbly, Birmingham loves a good cookie. We polled our audience to find out where to find the best chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham. Hundreds responded. In no particular order, here are the top seven spots you voted for. 1....
wvtm13.com
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
Bham Now
5 fiery reasons Dragon Fest is the 21+ event you can’t miss on August 19
Over 21? Prepare for a fiery night on Friday, August 19 during Dragon Fest 2022, McWane Science Center’s 21+ only event. From dancing and D&D games to beer tastings and more, there’s no time to be dragon your tail—read on for what this event is all about, then grab your tickets.
Chef Kristen Hall’s Bandit Pâtisserie to reopen Birmingham storefront
Bandit Pâtisserie is ready for its next chapter. The bakery and pastry shop from award-winning chef Kristen Hall will reopen its brick-and-mortar storefront in a new location on Morris Avenue. On Tuesday, August 9, Bandit Pâtisserie will open in Mercantile on Morris at 2215 1st Ave North. The...
Bham Now
Demolition on the Roebuck Castle renovation has begun [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
In early July, we told you renovations on the long-neglected Roebuck Castle would be starting mid-July. Well, demolition has begun and we’ve got pictures and some awesome drone footage to prove it, thanks to Paul Mielke of A&E’s Flipping Down South. You have to see this house to believe it.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
wvtm13.com
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
