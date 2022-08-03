Mag1K is one of the most talented artists to come out of Alabama right now. This guy is a superstar and the world just does not know it yet. He carries the same DNA as Ludacris, Andre 3000 or many of the other greats that have come before him. Artists like this don't come along often, so we are truly living in a very special time and place within music.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO