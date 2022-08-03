Read on www.birminghamtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
3 Reasons Why No Woman in Her Right Mind Wants to Be With Mr. Nice-Guy
If you’re a nice guy, I imagine this is a difficult pill to swallow right now. Don’t worry; I’ll allow you a few moments to process everything. Okay, that’s it for now.
How to Influence Someone's Thinking Using Psychology
It takes a lot of effort to change someone else's mind or your own. But being aware of how your brain functions might be useful.Purchased via istockphoto. Knowing how the brain functions can be useful if you've ever tried to convince someone of something but were met with utter resistance.
musictimes.com
Birmingham Alabama Artist Mag1k is on the Rise
Mag1K is one of the most talented artists to come out of Alabama right now. This guy is a superstar and the world just does not know it yet. He carries the same DNA as Ludacris, Andre 3000 or many of the other greats that have come before him. Artists like this don't come along often, so we are truly living in a very special time and place within music.
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly
While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
psychologytoday.com
What Motivates the Female Psychopath's Laughter?
We all look forward to a good laugh. Health experts say, “simply laughing can give your immune system a boost.”1 The National Cancer Institute has even found that people who laugh on a regular basis decrease stress hormones.2 But what is our reaction to laughter provoked by a female psychopath?
Freethink
"I believe consciousness can influence reality"
The world of science is starting to understand that consciousness directly impacts processes in physics. If their findings are true, there’s an entire realm in biology in which people’s thoughts, intentions, and feelings could have a very direct impact on their physical life. But what people don’t realize...
How much money do people want to achieve their ideal life? Our research gave a surprising result
Money can’t buy happiness. Many of us are told this at some point in our lives, but that doesn’t seem to stop many people from wanting more of it – even very rich people. The question is, how much money do we each need to satisfy our desires?
4 Ways To Defeat Entrepreneurial Loneliness
Entrepreneurship can be lonely, but it doesn't have to be. This article discusses four ways to help with the loneliness of being an entrepreneur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Utilize Gift Giving to Their Advantage
My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.
The people making a difference: the woman who created a community for fellow adult adoptees
In adoption circles, it’s known as “coming out of the fog”. “What that means,” says Claire Moruzzi, 42, a copywriter from London, “is the realisation that you were affected by being adopted. The accepted narrative is that adoption is a positive thing, and you didn’t lose anything, only gained.”
Inc.com
Richard Branson on How to Pursue Your Dreams and Achieve More Without Time Management Tools
I was talking with Richard Branson about his new class on MasterClass and asked how he decides where to spend his time. (Clearly he's a busy guy; the Virgin Group serves as the corporate umbrella for 40-plus travel, hospitality, financial service, media, and space companies.) I also asked for advice...
Driving Is Great for Creative Thinking to Get Big Ideas — Here’s Why
If you’re looking for creative inspiration, then head for your car. Driving is great for thinking of your best ideas. Here’s why. The post Driving Is Great for Creative Thinking to Get Big Ideas — Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Pros and Cons of Diversity in America
Diversity is all about varietySharon McCutcheon/Unsplash. Recent years have seen a lot of debate about the value of diversity in America. Some feel that diversity is a strength for America, while others think that diversity hinders our ability to achieve our goals. Regardless of one’s opinion, diversity is a defining feature of America. Diversity benefits the country because it creates a platform for innovation and creativity. However, diversity is also detrimental to America, as it creates strife and leads to polarization and gridlock.
Healthline
Men Have a High Probability of Outliving Women, Especially When Married and Degree-Educated
Researchers say men actually have a high probability of outliving women even though females on average live longer than males. They say men who are college educated and are in good marriages have a higher probability of a longer life. Experts say men can improve their chances of a long...
Inc.com
How Can You Be Sure Someone Has Exceptional Leadership Skills? It Comes Down to 2 Words
The digital era is causing a slow degeneration in our ability to communicate and solve problems. Specifically, the part of communication that points to a good leader, and which doesn't even require speaking words: active listening. This affects all working generations and ages of people connected 24/7 to mobile apps,...
Healthline
Our Minds May Be Programmed to Keep Wanting More, Leading to Unhappiness
Experts believe that the human brain might be aspirational by default. This may have provided evolutionary advantages but could cause unhappiness in the modern world. Being aware of how your mind works can allow you to find alternative ways of thinking. A new outfit. The latest gadget. That next promotion.
How to Embrace Doing Nothing
“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. In the midst of financial news that seems to get grimmer by the...
JOBS・
Comments / 0