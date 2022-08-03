ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bella Smith

How to Influence Someone's Thinking Using Psychology

It takes a lot of effort to change someone else's mind or your own. But being aware of how your brain functions might be useful.Purchased via istockphoto. Knowing how the brain functions can be useful if you've ever tried to convince someone of something but were met with utter resistance.
musictimes.com

Birmingham Alabama Artist Mag1k is on the Rise

Mag1K is one of the most talented artists to come out of Alabama right now. This guy is a superstar and the world just does not know it yet. He carries the same DNA as Ludacris, Andre 3000 or many of the other greats that have come before him. Artists like this don't come along often, so we are truly living in a very special time and place within music.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily South

10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly

While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Alabama Business
psychologytoday.com

What Motivates the Female Psychopath's Laughter?

We all look forward to a good laugh. Health experts say, “simply laughing can give your immune system a boost.”1 The National Cancer Institute has even found that people who laugh on a regular basis decrease stress hormones.2 But what is our reaction to laughter provoked by a female psychopath?
MENTAL HEALTH
Freethink

"I believe consciousness can influence reality"

The world of science is starting to understand that consciousness directly impacts processes in physics. If their findings are true, there’s an entire realm in biology in which people’s thoughts, intentions, and feelings could have a very direct impact on their physical life. But what people don’t realize...
SCIENCE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Utilize Gift Giving to Their Advantage

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.
Economy
Terry Mansfield

The Pros and Cons of Diversity in America

Diversity is all about varietySharon McCutcheon/Unsplash. Recent years have seen a lot of debate about the value of diversity in America. Some feel that diversity is a strength for America, while others think that diversity hinders our ability to achieve our goals. Regardless of one’s opinion, diversity is a defining feature of America. Diversity benefits the country because it creates a platform for innovation and creativity. However, diversity is also detrimental to America, as it creates strife and leads to polarization and gridlock.
Healthline

Our Minds May Be Programmed to Keep Wanting More, Leading to Unhappiness

Experts believe that the human brain might be aspirational by default. This may have provided evolutionary advantages but could cause unhappiness in the modern world. Being aware of how your mind works can allow you to find alternative ways of thinking. A new outfit. The latest gadget. That next promotion.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Atlantic

How to Embrace Doing Nothing

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. In the midst of financial news that seems to get grimmer by the...
