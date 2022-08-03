Douglas County Fair Kicks Off Last Weekend Full of Fun

Read on kdvr.com
Related
KDVR.com
Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson
Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson joins Colorado Sports Night. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk for flash...
KDVR.com
Child found dead in lake had never visited that park
The family of 11-year-old Harmony Kizer Thompson has so many questions about how she died. Vicente Arenas reports. Child found dead in lake had never visited that park. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. 8th Congressional candidate Caraveo talks TABOR. Isolated storms Friday, temps to...
KDVR.com
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Goats used in Castle Rock fire mitigation
Dan Daru is previewing his story about how the Town of Castle Rock is using a herd of goats to conduct fire mitigation. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains. Video release set in LoDo police shooting. Multiple campuses closed due...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Monthly average rainfall behind last few months
The last month that Denver has had above average rainfall was May, which is typically the wettest month of the year. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Are air conditioners ready for the start of school?. Woman says exterminator tried to steal her panties. Bullied...
KDVR.com
Arapahoe County K-9 helps students feel safe in school
Rex isn't a typical law enforcement K-9, he was the first puppy raised to be a therapy dog for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor reports.
KDVR.com
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Westminster Police Department was responding to threats made at the three campuses of Front Range Community College. The first emailed threat went to Westminster’s Front Range Community College, but concerns grew. As a result of these threats, all three Front Range Community College...
KDVR.com
Landspout tornado spotted, lasted 7 minutes
DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m. A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Inflation kills rising Denver-area teacher pay power
Denver-area teachers will need sizable pay raises to keep their recent streak of increased purchasing power. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed up
Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they’re no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they’re fed up. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
Aurora residents can get free sprinkler inspections
Aurora residents can have their sprinkler system inspected by the pros for free as part of the water assessment program. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
Auraria Campus evacuated due to threat
Auraria Campus in Denver was evacuated and closed due to a threat. SkyFOX flew over the scene. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains. Video release set in LoDo police shooting. Multiple campuses closed due to threats Friday. Colorado motorcycle crashes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash in Castle Rock that occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night left two teenagers dead and several others needing treatment. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest
Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk for flash floods?. Pedestrian, 2 dogs killed in Aurora...
KDVR.com
Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 dead
An investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead and a deputy with minor injuries. Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 …. Family explains ‘horrific’ emergency landing in Grand …. American Airlines makes an emergency landing. DPS holds community meetings ahead of new school …
KDVR.com
Video release set in LoDo police shooting
The executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety said bodycam video showing a July officer-involved shooting will likely be released Aug. 16. Lori Jane Gliha reports.
Comments / 0