The Path from Wabash County to Indiana State Fair Queen for Alyssa McKillip

ELWOOD – There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route and the changes have been highlighted:. The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO