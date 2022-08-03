Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1

Read on kekbfm.com
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Awesome 1970s Cereals Have Returned to Colorado
A few flashbacks from the 1970s have made their way back to Grand Junction. Visit the cereal aisle at a local store and you'll see a fond reminder of your childhood. If you grew up in the 1970s, these were a fixture at the breakfast table. From time to time they magically reappear. Here's where you can find them.
Classics, Lemons + More: Grand Junction’s First Cars
Firsts are always something that will stick with us for our whole lives. Things like our first kiss, first job, or first concert, are milestones that we never forget. Also on that list of things that stick with us forever, for better or worse, is our first vehicle. For most,...
Surprise Delivery: Teen Lifeguard Helps Woman Deliver Baby at YMCA Pool
A lifeguard in Colorado learned a new skill when she helped a couple deliver their baby at the pool. According to a report from the Washington Post, quick-acting YMCA lifeguard, Natalie Lucas, 18, helped bring new life into the world during what she thought, would be an average day. The...
Shallow Reasons Why Grand Junction Won’t Date Someone
Ask anyone who's played the dating game and they'll tell you it can be an absolute nightmare. I asked Grand Junction, Colorado, "What's a shallow reason you wouldn't date someone?" Here's what you had to say. There's a reason why it's called "dating." We each have our own shallow little...
Grand Junction’s Summer Fails: Things We Wanted To Do But Didn’t
Here we are in August and it feels like summer is over - and there are so many things we didn't get done. It seems we always have good intentions as summer approaches. So many things we hope to accomplish this year and all of the fun things we are going to enjoy. Then summer comes, life happens, and here are falling short of our pre-summer expectations.
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
Stuff the Bus Campaign Delivers Bus Load of Supplies To Mesa County Schools
A bus load of school supplies is on its way to Mesa County schools thanks to another amazing Stuff the Bus campaign in Grand Junction. Amazing Response From the Community For Stuff the Bus. We have been doing Stuff the Bus for a lot of years in Grand Junction and...
Grand Junction Colorado Has Done This In the Name of Love
Have you ever done anything crazy in the name of love? We all have. Here are a few examples straight out of Grand Junction, Colorado. I asked on Facebook, "What's the craziest thing you've ever done for someone you love? Here's what you had to say. Crazy Things That Happen...
Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado
Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?
When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
Win Tickets to See Comedian Rodney Carrington in Grand Junction
Get ready for a night of big laughs from one of America's funniest comedians. The Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction welcomes Rodney Carrington to the Western Slope on Saturday, November 5th. Grab our station app for a chance to score tickets to the show this week. Tickets for Rodney Carrington...
Cemetery In Collbran, Colorado Has Memorials Dating Back to the Mid-1800’s
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Eagalite cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800's. This particular site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, which consists of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest,...
5 Reasons To Enroll in Grand Junction Colorado’s Citizens Police Academy
Would you like to learn more about the inner workings of Grand Junction's Police Department? Here are five reasons why you should consider participating in the Citizens Police Academy. The Grand Junction Police Department is accepting applications right now. Some friends of mine participated in this program years ago, and...
