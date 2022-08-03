ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
The Conversation U.S.

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Healthline

You Can’t Exercise Your Way Out of an Unhealthy Diet

New research finds you can’t outrun the effect of a poor diet by simply exercising more. Regular physical activity and good dietary habits go hand in hand when it comes to your long-term health and longevity. Physical activity and diet also play a major role in the prevention of...
topwirenews.com

Long Covid symptoms affect one in eight, study says – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR

One in eight people who contract coronavirus will develop at least one symptom of Long Covid, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition proposed Thursday. With more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded around the world since the pandemic began, there has been growing concern about the lingering symptoms in people with long Covid.
FitnessVolt.com

Scraping Muscles – Performance Enhancer or Fitness Fad?

Massage is arguably the oldest form of medicine. In fact, it’s something most people do instinctively in response to pain or muscle tension. If something hurts, you rub it – it’s human nature!. As medical science has advanced, different massage styles and techniques have emerged. These methods...
MedicalXpress

High-intensity interval training can help burn more fat

"If that stubborn body fat isn't going away, consider adding High-Intensity-Interval-Training or HIIT to your exercise routine," says Professor Zeljko Pedisic of Victoria University, Melbourne. HIIT increases fat burning more than aerobic exercise, finds a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. How was the study conducted?. Authors...
mmm-online.com

Lilly’s COVID drug to go commercial

Eli Lilly is set to shift its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy from contract to commercial sales later this month, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker said Thursday. The drug, bebtelovimab, is expected to become commercially available for purchase starting the week of August 15. Until now, it has been distributed through government contracts, as have most of the other COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
NBC News

Australia’s bad flu season is a warning for the U.S. this year

The U.S. may be in for a severe flu season this year if trends in the Southern Hemisphere — historically a seasonal harbinger for the U.S. — hold true. It isn't the first time since the Covid pandemic began that experts have warned of a bad flu season or even a "twindemic": a bad flu season on top of a winter surge of Covid. But so far, that hasn't materialized.
BGR.com

New recall alert: Erectile dysfunction drugs found hidden in another supplement

A few Launch Sequence supplements were pulled from shelves in early July after laboratory tests showed they contained undeclared tadalafil. That’s the generic name for Cialis, a drug people typically use to treat male erectile dysfunction. Now, a few weeks later, there’s a similar action in place for the same reason. Ultra Supplement issued a recall for Sustango supplements that were available on Amazon. Lab testing showed the supplements also contain the same tadalafil drug without disclosing it on the package.
