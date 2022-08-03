Read on www.wdtv.com
Mark Henry Huffman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mark Henry Huffman, 65, of Shinns Run Road, Bridgeport, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born January 10, 1957, in Clarksburg, a son of the E. Henry Huffman and Martha Ellen Morimanno Huffman.He is survived by two sons, Josh Huffman and his companion Tara Lindsey of Bridgeport and Nathaniel Huffman and his wife Renae of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Logan, Alivia, Jacob and Madalyn Huffman; and one brother, Stephen Huffman of Bridgeport.For 15 years Mark was the owner/operator of Mark’s Hot Shot Service delivering oil and gas equipment to the area drilling sites. In his free time he greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing.Condolences for the Huffman family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com.Arrangements for Mark have been entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport. Per his wishes no public services are scheduled.
Sandra Marie Owens
Sandra Marie Owens, 63 of Fairmont departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia Edith Marie Crawford and Robert E. Crawford. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Charles Owens Jr. of 44 years. She is also survived by her daughter Tonya Talkington and her husband Scott Talkington of Clarksburg; daughter Ashley Owens of Clarksburg; granddaughter Caydence Owens; stepdaughter Sheila Meadows of Stonewood; step granddaughter Hannah Meadows; step grandson Thomas Ward; great granddaughter Norah Grey. She leaves behind two brothers, Robert E. Crawford Jr., and his wife Donna of Clarksburg; Eddie Crawford of Morgantown; two sisters Brenda Walls of Morgantown and Vicki Dix and her husband Mike of Jane Lew. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Owens was also preceded in death by two sisters; Tammy Crawford and Debbie Marshall and three brothers; Tommy Bush, Billie Crawford and Dennis Crawford. Sandy worked as a personal care giver and a homemaker. Her favorite job was raising her daughters and helping raise her granddaughter Caydence. Tonya refers to her mom as her “biggest cheerleader” for anything she has ever accomplished in her life, and she would not be the person she is today if it wasn’t for her mom. Ashley and Caydence refer to her as their “best friend” as they knew they could always confide in her with anything. She loved teaching her granddaughter Caydence how to bake and cook, especially how to make spaghetti and meatballs. Sandy loved going to Florida to visit Tonya and Scott and going out on the boat. She loved to sing and dance and listen to music. She loved her family more than anything and always put them before herself. Sandy frequently made sure to tell them just how proud of them she was and just how much she loved each one of them. Sandy and her husband enjoyed taking long drives together, working in the garden and watching Jeopardy and UFC fighting. On her own time, when she wasn’t cleaning the house, she loved watching the Andy Griffith show. Sandy loved everyone that she met, and she always saw the good in everyone. She loved to have fun and act silly, and she most definitely knew how to light up a room! She was given the nickname “Sandy Dandy”. Sandy was a huge pet lover, and she leaves behind her three cats, Louie, Layla and Kali. There are no words to say just how incredibly missed Sandy will be. In honor of her wishes, Sandy will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family and held at Full Gospel Worship Center, 9801 George Washington Highway, Bridgeport, WV on August 13, 2022, from 12:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Full Gospel Worship Center. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Hayward Bazzle Hosey
Hayward Bazzle Hosey, 70 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1951 in Sutton to the late Burl and Clara Clutter Hosey and previously worked at the saw mill. Bazzle enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard, sitting on the porch, visiting with people, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Scott Hosey; and sisters Dorothy Baughman and Dollie Dilley. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Cogar and Mable Giles; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces Halleigh, Maria, and Haidyn; great-great-nephew Littlest Scott on the way; and many friends and neighbors who will mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Bazzle’s life will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Run Cemetery, Bolair. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.
Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday morning. The call for the fire on Old Mill Road came in around 11:06 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there are no reported injuries, and the fire is...
Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd football is built on family
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family is the basis of RCB football. “We try to run this program, everybody matters, its more than just about football here,” said Head Coach Josh Gorrell. Backed by coaches that have made undeniable impact, “Coaches love us, they want to push us, see us...
36 dogs removed from Preston County home
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - 36 dogs were removed from a home on Ralph Livengood Rd. in Preston County Friday; officials say they are connected to an investigation into an alleged breeding facility. Per a release from the Preston County Comission, On July 27, a Preston County Animal Shelter employee encountered...
Harrison County GSA building houses first department
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction on the Harrison County Government Services Administration building is wrapping up. Although there have been a few hiccups in the $30-million project, one department is already working out of the building. The Community Corrections office began operating there at the beginning of the month after...
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
Buckhannon-Upshur football is establishing a winning culture
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buccaneers return this season after three big wins against rival schools in 2021. With that in mind, head coach Zach Davis enters his second year at the helm looking to improve with a squad that has stuck together. “Our guys have just embraced the process,”...
Failure to follow 811 guidelines results in recent Bridgeport water line break
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall and surrounding areas were impacted for a short time on July 25 when a water line broke. Bridgeport Public Works Director Tiny Grimes and City Engineer Beth Fox said it was a water line break that should have been avoided. “The carnival that...
Two Detroit men sentenced for selling drugs in Marion County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Detroit men were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, officials said. Kaemon Bernard-Donyell King, 20, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 5, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday started out hot and muggy, before a cold front out west brought isolated thunderstorms that resulted in downpours and even Flash Flood Warnings. Today and the weekend will be similar, as the cold front will linger in our region, producing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area and resulting in flooding. So the National Weather Service has most of our region under a Flood Watch until Sunday evening. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into the area. As with most summertime thunderstorms, some could produce downpours, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, closer to average than the past few days. Overnight, a few showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, push into our area, bringing some rain in the process. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with some patchy fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and more scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into our region, with a few downpours at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday and Monday afternoon, thanks to leftover moisture from the cold front, so make sure to take precautions if heading out that time. Then on Tuesday, another cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms into our region. It’s not until Wednesday evening that the rain leaves. All the while, temperatures will be in the low-80s between today and early-next week, which is close to average for mid-August. In short, today and the next few days will be rainy and stormy, which could cause problems, so we are watching carefully. Temperatures will also be seasonable for the next few days.
Lewis County High School Football fueled by young core
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2021, the Minutemen were a team rich with young talent. When you’re a team that graduated only 5 seniors last fall, growth becomes a team’s identity. “This is a group that has had a lot of playing time,” said head coach Dustin Cogar....
Former Pittsburgh police chief joins FBI in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI headquarters in Clarksburg has a new face running one of its departments, but people who know the Pittsburgh area might know him better as the city’s former police chief. 5′s John Blashke has the story you’ll only see on 5 news.
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | August 6, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are on day 3 of 4 for our First Alert Flooding Event due to the multiple rounds of showers and storms we have received thus far and will continue to receive. Similar to yesterday, storm activity will slowly trail off after sunset with the loss of daytime heating, and the night will remain mild and muggy, with patchy fog in the river valleys possible. Showers begin again tomorrow morning, developing into thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The difference with tomorrow is that a majority of the thunderstorm activity will be along and east of the Appalachian Mountains. That’s not to say the lowlands won’t see anything, it just likely won’t be as much as the past few days. By Sunday night, rain will stop, and the Flood Watch in effect for most of our counties is set to expire then. However, a slow-moving cold front to our northwest will start to push more rain and storms into NCWV Monday afternoon. It’s not expected to be too much rain, hence the lack of a Flood Watch extension at this time. Still, this front will keep the likelihood of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms in play through about Wednesday night/Thursday morning. At that point, the front will finally cross to our southeast, providing relief from the rain as well as the stifling humidity. Temperatures will then remain slightly below average, but very pleasant, as we start next weekend.
Pet owners in Mon Co. asked to be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents with pets that spend time outdoors in Monongalia County are asked to be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped during August. The baits will be dropped mostly by aircraft by the USDA, according to the Monongalia County Health Department. “If...
Portions of Worthington under boil water advisory
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The conserve water advisory has been lifted for the Four States area, according to Worthington’s Front Clerk. Helens Run and Swisher Hill customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Town Hall will provide customers with water. Portions of Worthington is under a boil water...
Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was charged after officers said he threatened to kidnap a woman at a home in May. On May 30, Nevin Daniels, 28, struck a woman, drug her into a closet, shut the door and secured it so she could not escape, according to a criminal complaint.
