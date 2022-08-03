Teen in critical condition after incident at Maui hotel pool

Read on www.kitv.com
Related
Pedestrian dies after stepping onto the H2 freeway
A woman is dead after she was walking on the H2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
One dead in St. Johns County pickup truck crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single vehicle pickup truck crash Thursday morning off State Road 207, St. Johns Fire Rescue said. The crash happened 100 yards off the woodline of the 7000 block of State Road 207, according to SJFR. There was one...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Drops 10 Hawaii Routes | Fare War Starts | Expedia Out
One small consolation amid burgeoning Hawaii vacation costs is that some airfares will remain suppressed for the foreseeable future due to fierce and unending, multi-faceted competition between Southwest Airlines, bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, and others. But that’s just the beginning of the news, as there’s also a significant shift in Southwest’s Hawaii focus that’s in process. Plus, you won’t find some of Hawaiian Air’s flights on Expedia any longer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii police officer recognized for lifesaving incident
Cries for help and the sound of heavy breathing were clues that led a Hawaii island police officer to uncover a bizarre kidnapping case. It led to arrests and a victim being saved, who authorities believe was in serious trouble.
Fine or time: Enforcing Hawaii’s monk seal rules
Beachgoers, beware: You could face fines or jail time for getting too close to the monk seals at Kaimana Beach.
KITV.com
Hawaii gas prices decreased by 3% while mainland states have gone down by 18%
HONOLULU (KITV4) - According to Triple A, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Hawaii is $5.42 – 3 cents higher than the day prior. This is also more than a dollar higher than the national average. Many other states are not experiencing this issue – much...
mauinow.com
Kamehameha Schools Maui food services manager is finalist in Kalo recipe contest
Bonny Davis, the Food Services Manager for Kamehameha Schools Maui ʻAʻapueo campus is one of five finalists in a Kalo recipe contest presented by the Hawai‘i Executive Collaborative. Her Paʻi ʻai and Puaʻa, Paʻi ʻai Tortillas, Lūʻau Leaf and Avocado Crema won her a spot as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fake jewelry swindlers are luring in more and more victims. Here’s how to spot a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement authorities across the state are warning the public about a new scam: People peddling fake gold. Honolulu police confirm at least a dozen people have been ripped off on Oahu alone. HPD says the swindlers typically work in pairs, targeting seniors and people whose first...
TravelPulse
Maui Airport Adds Temporary Screening Lane
Officials at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, think they have a solution to the problem of overcrowding and chaos that is plaguing airports around the world right now. It’s a temporary fix, or at least they hope so as they root for things to return to normal. Officials at...
Woman arrested after allegedly gouging someone’s eye in Makakilo
Police are investigating an abuse-strangulation case after a 29-year-old woman allegedly gouged someone's eye during an argument in their vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes
MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
WATCH: Rare sea creature spotted west of Hawaii
In July 2022, a team of scientists spotted something unique on a seabed within Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.
Lightning strikes St. Johns County man during heavy thunderstorm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., a 71-year-old man was struck by lightning during an intense thunderstorm in St. Johns County. He was transported to a nearby hospital with burns to his face. According to statistics gathered from the Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association, Florida...
KITV.com
Netflix's 'Blown Away' positively impacting Hawaii's art glass industry
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Are you a fan of Blown Away on Netflix? If so, you're not alone. Local glass artists say the three seasons of the popular glass blowing competition have positively impacted Hawaii's glass industry. Each episode starts with host Nick Uhas greeting a group of contestant with, "Glassblowers,...
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The military does...
Body found partially buried on remote road in Hawaii
Big Island police have opened an investigation after a body was found last week on July 27 in the Ka‘ū district.
Comments / 0