Littleton, CO

KDVR.com

Family's fishing bond spans generation

A very special bond between generations of a Colorado family is tied together with a line and a pole. Dan Daru reports. Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. 8th Congressional candidate Caraveo talks TABOR. Isolated storms...
KDVR.com

Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts

The Town of Castle Rock is using a herd of goats to conduct fire mitigation in some of its open spaces. Dan Daru reports. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Family loses thousands in rental property scam. Monsoon surge may...
KDVR.com

Denver hit 100 degrees for 5th time this year

Friday's high temperature in Denver made it to 101 degrees which broke the previous record of 99 degrees. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk...
KDVR.com

Monthly average rainfall behind last few months

The last month that Denver has had above average rainfall was May, which is typically the wettest month of the year. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Are air conditioners ready for the start of school?. Woman says exterminator tried to steal her panties. Bullied...
KDVR.com

Auraria Campus evacuated due to threat

Auraria Campus in Denver was evacuated and closed due to a threat. SkyFOX flew over the scene. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains. Video release set in LoDo police shooting. Multiple campuses closed due to threats Friday. Colorado motorcycle crashes...
KDVR.com

Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Westminster Police Department was responding to threats made at the three campuses of Front Range Community College. The first emailed threat went to Westminster’s Front Range Community College, but concerns grew. As a result of these threats, all three Front Range Community College...
KDVR.com

Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest

Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk for flash floods?. Pedestrian, 2 dogs killed in Aurora...
KDVR.com

80s, thunderstorms, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday afternoon

A few clouds will linger across Denver Saturday night with mild lows in the middle 60s. Travis Michels forecasts. 80s, thunderstorms, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for …. Family explains ‘horrific’ emergency landing in Grand …. American Airlines makes an emergency landing. DPS holds community meetings ahead of new...
KDVR.com

Landspout tornado spotted, lasted 7 minutes

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m. A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.
KDVR.com

Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 dead

An investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead and a deputy with minor injuries. Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 …. Family explains ‘horrific’ emergency landing in Grand …. American Airlines makes an emergency landing. DPS holds community meetings ahead of new school …
KDVR.com

Video release set in LoDo police shooting

The executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety said bodycam video showing a July officer-involved shooting will likely be released Aug. 16. Lori Jane Gliha reports.
DENVER, CO

