Family's fishing bond spans generation
A very special bond between generations of a Colorado family is tied together with a line and a pole. Dan Daru reports.
Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts
The Town of Castle Rock is using a herd of goats to conduct fire mitigation in some of its open spaces. Dan Daru reports.
Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed up
Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they’re no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they’re fed up. Rogelio Mares reports.
Denver schools still lack air conditioning
The fall semester starts Denver Public Schools on Aug. 22, right in the middle of the dog days of summer. Rogelio Mares reports.
Denver hit 100 degrees for 5th time this year
Friday's high temperature in Denver made it to 101 degrees which broke the previous record of 99 degrees.
Monthly average rainfall behind last few months
The last month that Denver has had above average rainfall was May, which is typically the wettest month of the year.
DPS holds community meetings for new school year
As many students head back to class this week, Denver Public Schools held community meetings to get input from parents on the upcoming school year. Carly Moore reports.
Auraria Campus evacuated due to threat
Auraria Campus in Denver was evacuated and closed due to a threat. SkyFOX flew over the scene.
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Westminster Police Department was responding to threats made at the three campuses of Front Range Community College. The first emailed threat went to Westminster’s Front Range Community College, but concerns grew. As a result of these threats, all three Front Range Community College...
Arapahoe County K-9 helps students feel safe in school
Rex isn't a typical law enforcement K-9, he was the first puppy raised to be a therapy dog for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor reports.
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash in Castle Rock that occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night left two teenagers dead and several others needing treatment. Rogelio Mares reports.
Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest
Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest.
80s, thunderstorms, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday afternoon
A few clouds will linger across Denver Saturday night with mild lows in the middle 60s. Travis Michels forecasts.
What to know about the 3 Boulder County ballot measures
On Aug. 4, the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to put three ballot measures for the upcoming November elections. Courtney Fromm reports.
Landspout tornado spotted, lasted 7 minutes
DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m. A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.
Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 dead
An investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead and a deputy with minor injuries.
Video release set in LoDo police shooting
The executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety said bodycam video showing a July officer-involved shooting will likely be released Aug. 16. Lori Jane Gliha reports.
