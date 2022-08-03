The wins just keep on coming — not on the field, but off the field — for Lincoln Riley. Of course, with every recruiting victory comes an increased and strengthened belief that on-field success isn’t far away. Future recruits won’t directly help USC’s 2022 football team, but they do enhance the mood in the locker room and on the practice field. New recruiting wins tell the coaching staff that the train is moving in the right direction, that the work being done every day is moving USC closer to its aspirations.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO