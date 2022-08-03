ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National YouTube host offers instant reaction to Braylan Shelby USC commitment

The wins just keep on coming — not on the field, but off the field — for Lincoln Riley. Of course, with every recruiting victory comes an increased and strengthened belief that on-field success isn’t far away. Future recruits won’t directly help USC’s 2022 football team, but they do enhance the mood in the locker room and on the practice field. New recruiting wins tell the coaching staff that the train is moving in the right direction, that the work being done every day is moving USC closer to its aspirations.
Eric Gentry is Another Newcomer to Watch for the Trojans

Quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison grabbed plenty of headlines this offseason when it came to the transfer portal and new additions across college football. But they are far from the only newcomers who will make an impact for the Trojans this fall. Linebacker Eric Gentry came to USC from Arizona State and took his first camp practice snaps with the Trojans on Friday after not being here for spring ball. But the expectations USC coaches have for Gentry are significant.
