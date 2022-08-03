Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals hiring chief medical officers
Below are nine hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.,. a CMO for Southern Hills Hospital and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 1:. 1. Stephanie Conners was named president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System. 2. Kim Hodgkinson was named senior vice president and CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
How US News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals fared with CMS star ratings this year
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 28, and 12 of U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 20 Honor Roll hospitals received a five-star rating. Here are U.S. News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals ranked in order (including ties), along with their overall CMS star rating:. 1. Mayo...
beckershospitalreview.com
Vanderbilt should lose Magnet status over RaDonda Vaught's treatment, nurses say
Some nurses are urging the American Nurses Credentialing Center not to renew Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Magnet designation, arguing that the hospital's response to RaDonda Vaught's fatal medication error and conviction do not align with the program's mission to create an environment where nurses flourish. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Q&A with CIO Donna Roach on what's stalling healthcare data-sharing
Health data interoperability has long been a goal of health IT executives and policy experts. But it's 2022 — and the healthcare system doesn't appear all that close to getting there. Becker's spoke to experts from health systems, industry and academia on what it will take to create an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amwell announces CVS Health virtual care partnership
Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out the retail drugstore giant's new virtual primary care service, the telehealth provider announced in its Aug. 4 second quarter earnings call. Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell, said CVS' virtual care platform is a "consumer-centric offering designed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare added 70K jobs in July
Healthcare gained 69,600 jobs in July, an increase from the amount added in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The July count compares to 56,700 jobs added in June and 28,300 jobs added in May. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay
There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
beckershospitalreview.com
The value of 'organizational intelligence': How 2 health systems are keeping experienced workers engaged
Hospitals and health systems nationwide are experiencing increased workforce challenges and staffing shortages, making it more crucial than ever that they engage with experienced employees and ensure they are content in their job. This can be a difficult task given that many workers, both newer and experienced, are leaving their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data
From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
beckershospitalreview.com
Jefferson COO takes top spot at BayCare
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has named Stephanie Conners as its next president and CEO. Ms. Conners is currently executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, which she began in 2018. She will join BayCare in October to begin the transition with current CEO Tommy Inzina, who plans to retire by year's end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts hospital pauses planned closure of birth center
Beverly (Mass.) Hospital is postponing the closure of the North Shore Birth Center, according to an Aug. 4 report from The Salem News. Tom Sands, Beverly Hospital president, said in a letter to hospital staff that the hospital has decided to extend the process and that "...no further action will be taken toward the closure of the North Shore Birth Center while we extend the process," the letter said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Corner Office: How meeting a stranger helped lead Anita Jenkins to the Howard University Hospital CEO role
An encounter with a stranger played a key role in the beginning of the road that led Anita Jenkins to the CEO role at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She told Becker's that experience helped ignite her love for all types of people, which has extended to her healthcare career.
beckershospitalreview.com
Iowa children's hospital taps Dr. Derek Zhorne as 1st associate chief medical officer
Derek Zhorne, MD, has been selected as the first associate chief medical officer for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, according to an Aug. 4 memo from the health system's CMO. He will report to the hospital's CMO and work with other hospital leadership involved...
beckershospitalreview.com
MyMichigan Health's Dr. Pankaj Jandwani appointed system VP of medical affairs
Pankaj Jandwani, MD, has been named system vice president of medical affairs at Midland, Mich.-based MyMichigan Health, Becker's learned Aug. 4. Dr. Jandwani will lead the health system’s medical staff affairs and services, and oversee undergraduate, graduate and continuing medical education. He assumed the role June 26. He previously...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital breaks ground on $60M expansion
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital broke ground on a $60 million expansion and renovation project in Port Charlotte, Fla., according to an Aug. 5 report from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The project is estimated to take three years. It includes adding a two-story building in the front of the hospital, expanding critical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sutter Health workers say they are missing pay under new system
A union representing nurses and healthcare workers at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health says a new payroll system, Workday, has caused payroll errors since the health system implemented it in July. The California Nurses Association/Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union represents more than 8,000 nurses and healthcare workers at 16 Northern California...
Comments / 0