Read on www.theringer.com
Related
Better Call Saul recap: Now we know why Kim Wexler doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. Or, until Better Call Saul’s Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler successfully pull off a long con and set up a nice payday for themselves. Only to then watch a colleague shot to death in their apartment by a psychotic cartel boss, a turn of events that helps, finally, throw cold water on Kim’s idea of some kind of idyllic happy-ever-after with Jimmy.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality
Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
Kim Wexler’s Fate Might Be the Suicide Saul Goodman Mentions in ‘Breaking Bad’
All many 'Better Call Saul' fans want to know is what happens to Kim Wexler — 'Breaking Bad' may have already clued us in.
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bob Odenkirk Heart Attack Occurred Filming This Scene
Vince Gilligan shares the scene in which Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack. Gilligan and Tony Dalton discuss finishing the scene two months later.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23
Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
SheKnows
The Young and the Restless’ Diane Has Someone New Lookin’ to Bring Her Down!
Given how much trouble The Young and the Restless’ Diane Jenkins stirred up during her time in Genoa City, you just know there are secrets waiting to be dug up from her time in Los Angeles. Who knows what Jack’s ex and Kyle’s mom was up to before she used Keemo’s death as a means of inserting herself back into their lives?
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained
Inside 'Virgin River's shocking season 4 ending.
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series
David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds
Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘NCIS’ Cast Members Starting to Reveal Pics Before Season 20 Begins Filming
Season 20 of the long-running NCIS is shaping up behind the scenes. The cast and crew are hard at work filming new episodes and they’re promising big things in store. Cast members have started posting hype videos on their social media accounts and fans are eating up every second they can get.
Comments / 0