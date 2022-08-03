Read on sonomasun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë Broussard
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Shafer Vineyards picks up 22-acre vineyard off Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail
Shafer Vineyards bought a 22-acre vineyard in hilly woodlands off Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District within Napa Valley, the winery confirmed Aug. 5. The vineyard is located due south of the Yountville Cross Road on the Silverado Trail. It is part of an overall $35 million purchase of 114 acres that closed Aug. 1 with seller Arlie Jean Phillips, Napa County confirmed. Phillips is known as the founder of the Screaming Eagle Winery in Oakville.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
wine-searcher.com
Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism
Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Zero-dollar Napa Valley vineyard deal highlights ups, downs of handshake wine business deals
It seems easy and cordial: Notable figures and friends in the North Coast wine world agree to a changing of hands of a Napa Valley vineyard at no cost and without a contract. Steve Lagier, a former winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery, and Carole Meredith, a retired UC Davis plant geneticist credited with the discovery of the Eastern European origins of the popular zinfandel grape, are owners of Lagier Meredith Vineyard northwest of Napa. The couple has worked out a plan with in-demand consulting winemaker Aaron Pott and his wife, Claire, to hand over the 84-acre property with its 4.5 acres of planted vines likely over the next year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour
The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
RELATED PEOPLE
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Government Technology
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
48hills.org
Report shows that big local tech companies give nothing back to the community
I am not in general a big fan of corporate philanthropy. Everything about the model is wrong; instead of paying taxes, company executives who are elected by nobody and not accountable to the public get to decide where the money goes. All too often, it’s just a corporate PR strategy to defuse community anger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
Comments / 0