It seems easy and cordial: Notable figures and friends in the North Coast wine world agree to a changing of hands of a Napa Valley vineyard at no cost and without a contract. Steve Lagier, a former winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery, and Carole Meredith, a retired UC Davis plant geneticist credited with the discovery of the Eastern European origins of the popular zinfandel grape, are owners of Lagier Meredith Vineyard northwest of Napa. The couple has worked out a plan with in-demand consulting winemaker Aaron Pott and his wife, Claire, to hand over the 84-acre property with its 4.5 acres of planted vines likely over the next year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO