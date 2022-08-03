ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Shafer Vineyards picks up 22-acre vineyard off Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail

Shafer Vineyards bought a 22-acre vineyard in hilly woodlands off Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District within Napa Valley, the winery confirmed Aug. 5. The vineyard is located due south of the Yountville Cross Road on the Silverado Trail. It is part of an overall $35 million purchase of 114 acres that closed Aug. 1 with seller Arlie Jean Phillips, Napa County confirmed. Phillips is known as the founder of the Screaming Eagle Winery in Oakville.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
wine-searcher.com

Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism

Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Zero-dollar Napa Valley vineyard deal highlights ups, downs of handshake wine business deals

It seems easy and cordial: Notable figures and friends in the North Coast wine world agree to a changing of hands of a Napa Valley vineyard at no cost and without a contract. Steve Lagier, a former winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery, and Carole Meredith, a retired UC Davis plant geneticist credited with the discovery of the Eastern European origins of the popular zinfandel grape, are owners of Lagier Meredith Vineyard northwest of Napa. The couple has worked out a plan with in-demand consulting winemaker Aaron Pott and his wife, Claire, to hand over the 84-acre property with its 4.5 acres of planted vines likely over the next year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
NAPA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour

The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
KTVU FOX 2

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
SACRAMENTO, CA

