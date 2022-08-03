Ramp and lane closure scheduled for U.S. 50 and Chipman Rd. bridge replacement project, Aug. 4

Read on www.kmzu.com
Missouri Trails Advisory Board seeks representative for equestrian-use trails
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 4, 2022 – Missouri State Parks is now accepting nominations for a representative for equestrian-use trails to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board. The term length is Nov. 1, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2025. Members must be Missouri residents and must participate in the user group they represent.
Epic Missouri Lake Mansion Has Its Own 24 Acre Private Peninsula
I have a lot of dreams just like I'm sure you have a lot of dreams. If your visions include a mansion in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks that has its own mammoth private peninsula, I may have found your place. Oh, and it has its own indoor pool and movie theater, too.
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic Places
Lee's Summit, Missouri Downtown Historic District.Glenn Kinyon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Lee's Summit is a city located in Missouri spanning mostly Jackson County and part of Cass County. It is the sixth largest city in Missouri and the Kansas City Metropolitan area. Having family in Lee's Summit, I am there often.
Surprise tornados ravaged the Kansas City area this summer—here’s what it all means
Around 1 am on a Wednesday in early June, large swaths of south KC were awakened by phone notifications and screeching sirens. The forecast had called for a dark and stormy night, but a tornado warning came seemingly out of nowhere. It was no false alarm, as a storm caused damage from Marysville to Leawood, where a tornado skirted 95th Street.
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest
Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
August Primary Elections are done. This is what Missouri November Ballots could look like.
West Plains, Mo. – The August Primary Elections are completed and unofficial results are out. Election results usually take between three and five days to become official and we are now getting a peak as whom will appear on the November Midterm Election. Running for US Senate for the...
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
Mystery surrounds St. Louis County GOP primary election win
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The biggest surprise of the August 2 primary election in the St. Louis area was the victory of a political newcomer in the Republican primary in the race for St. Louis County executive. In her first run for political office, Katherine Pinner defeated State Rep. Shamed Dogan, a seasoned politician.
They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead
When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors
A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
