ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Apparently Ben Affleck's Aquaman 2 Appearance Is Tied To An Issue With Michael Keaton's Batman

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrQnH_0h40jid500

For years, it looked like Ben Affleck’s time as Batman was done following the release of Justice League ’s theatrical cut, but we haven’t seen the last of the actor in the cape and cowl just yet. Along with having shot new scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and taken part in The Flash (which contains Affleck’s favorite Batman scenes) , Jason Momoa revealed last week that Affleck will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom . But why is Bruce Wayne popping up in this particular upcoming DC movie ? Evidently it’s tied to an issue with Michael Keaton’s Batman.

In a report providing more information on Batgirl ’s release being cancelled , THR noted that Michael Keaton was set to appear as Batman in the Leslie Grace-led movie, and he would have been featured “at the center of a splashy action sequence.”Additionally, the outlet mentioned that Keaton also filmed a scene for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , but test audiences reportedly found his presence “confusing” because "it was unclear what Keaton’s Batman was doing in this universe.” As a result, that scene was set aside and reshot with Ben Affleck’s version of Bruce Wayne.

While Michael Keaton’s presence in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might sound confusing since Ben Affleck has been the DCEU’s Batman since 2016, it makes sense when you consider that The Flash was originally supposed to come out before the Aquaman sequel. There was a time when The Flash was slated for November 4, 2022, and The Lost Kingdom would have followed on December 16 of the same year. With The Flash seeing Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen exploring the multiverse, the DC movie is expected to make some big changes to the DCEU continuity, including Keaton taking over as the DCEU’s Batman, as evidenced by his presence in Batgirl .

However, that’s no longer the case thanks to a DC film slate shakeup earlier this year; Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now slated for March 17, 2023, while The Flash will come out on June 23, 2023. THR does mention in the same article that it’s rumored Warner Bros. is considering pushing back Aquaman 2 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods , which would presumably mean The Flash being delayed too. The big takeaway for now, though, is that the plan now is for Aquaman 2 to arrive before The Flash . As such, it doesn’t make sense for Michael Keaton to be present in The Lost Kingdom anymore, hence why Ben Affleck was brought in.

All this still doesn’t clear up how Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne will fit into the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom picture, but we likely won’t learn that until the movie is actually out. Jason Momoa will also be joined in the next Aquaman movie by Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison, among others. Behind the scenes, James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returned to respectively direct and write the screenplay. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on The Lost Kingdom and other forthcoming DC movies.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Wan
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Jason Momoa
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Justice League#Thr#Dceu
StyleCaster

Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed

You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
138K+
Followers
36K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy