Madison, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Capital City Replacing Faulty Water Meters

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is installing new meters to try to correct one problem with its water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that residents may see Utility Metering Solutions employees in their neighborhoods for the installation, WAPT-TV reported. The new water meters will...
Louisiana Illuminator

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Starkville Daily News

Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal

Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
Madison, MS
WLOX

Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
WLBT

City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Saturday, August 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. Water distribution site # 1.
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 5 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
WJTV 12

Some want more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another water giveaway. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson just over a week ago. While these giveaways are helpful for many, some people in Jackson say they are frustrated with how the city informs the public about them. “To me, […]
WJTV 12

Highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
WLBT

Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
WJTV 12

Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
breezynews.com

New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State

Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people. Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change. And he says, in this state, change can’t wait. Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation. Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality. Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”. He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved. With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
bobgermanylaw.com

Bolton, MS – At Least One Injured in Collision at I-20 & Norell Rd

Emergency responders were called to the crash site, and at least one person at the scene was injured. There were significant delays reported on the highway after the crash. No additional information has been released. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with...
bobgermanylaw.com

Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528

The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
RALEIGH, MS

