Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
Mississippi Capital City Replacing Faulty Water Meters
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is installing new meters to try to correct one problem with its water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that residents may see Utility Metering Solutions employees in their neighborhoods for the installation, WAPT-TV reported. The new water meters will...
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Saturday, August 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. Water distribution site # 1.
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 5 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
Some want more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another water giveaway. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson just over a week ago. While these giveaways are helpful for many, some people in Jackson say they are frustrated with how the city informs the public about them. “To me, […]
Highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
Inmates who escaped north Mississippi jail arrested 400 miles away in Louisiana
Editor’s note: The story below erroneously indicated the number of inmates located and detained. The story has been corrected. Three of four Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State
Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people. Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change. And he says, in this state, change can’t wait. Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation. Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality. Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”. He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved. With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
Bolton, MS – At Least One Injured in Collision at I-20 & Norell Rd
Emergency responders were called to the crash site, and at least one person at the scene was injured. There were significant delays reported on the highway after the crash. No additional information has been released. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with...
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
