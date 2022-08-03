ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande and other Hollywood stars are waiting for their new car

By Our Auto Expert
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbsDv_0h40Zq9j00

(Our Auto Expert) — Range Rover has pulled back the curtains, unveiling the third generation of the Range Rover Sport, and in America, It’s a big hit. Range Rover has sold 300,000 thousand alone.

It turned the SUV Market on its head in 2005. When it heralded a new type of vehicle, it took what the world already knew about Range Rover and its capability and added a distinctive sporting character. There will be two gasoline versions and a plug-in hybrid version that will do 48 miles on a single charge of electricity alone.

Behold the 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X, an Off-Roading Luxury

There is no question it is now the most desirable member of the Range Rover family, which is now four members strong.

It is the most modern and arguably has the most advanced features in the family. Inside each wheel-well is a microphone that’s part of a noise-canceling system.

That noise-canceling system reduces the amount of road noise in the vehicle via the speakers in the headrest.

Inside, Range Rover has taken what is accepted and combined that with one step beyond imagination. There is a very highly advanced cabin air filtration system that filters out many particulates in the air, including viruses. So once you’re inside the vehicle, you’re a lot safer than you are outside of the new Range Rover Sport.

Advanced tech is, of course, expected. But the features offered are not only impressive but practically useful for navigating harsh conditions of rural landscape or a metropolitan jungle Plex.

New York to Hollywood, London to Iceland, and the Range Rover Sport, simply called the Sport by owners, will continue to take its place in driveways, pathways, and causeways, but with a new shape and powertrain in this third generation.

We can expect all three variants to arrive in late summer to early fall at dealerships.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Andover teenager dies in overnight car crash

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
ANDOVER, KS
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kendall Jenner
KSN News

Wichita man pleads guilty to stabbing, killing cousin

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing his cousin in January of 2021. Jason Payne, 39, was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 13, 2021. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 29, 2022. Police said they found Payne in the middle of the street near 13th […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Vehicles
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand

Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Crime Stoppers looking for motorcyclist who shot at home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive-by shooting that happened on July 23. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 10:30 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of E. MacArthur Rd. for a vandalism call. The caller reported hearing noises earlier that […]
WICHITA, KS
Top Speed

Superstar-owned Harley-Davidson Night Rod Wants You To Be Its Next Owner

The Harley-Davidson V-Rod/Night Rod was a special motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and it garnered a huge fan following when it was on sale. This not only included the general public, but also renowned movie stars like late Speed-actor Dennis Hopper who kept a matte-black Night Rod (or V-Rod) in his living room.
CARS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy