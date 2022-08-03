ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 6

rebecca
3d ago

Stop The Hate!!! 🕊 Let there be peace on earthAnd let it begin with me.Let there be peace on earthThe peace that was meant to be.With God as our FatherBrothers all are we.Let me walk with my brotherIn perfect harmony.Let peace begin with me,Let this be the moment now.With ev'ry step I takeLet this be my solemn vow;To take each moment and liveEach moment in peace eternally.Let there be peace on earthAnd let it begin with me.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel

A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun

The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
UNIONDALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Rockville Centre, NY
City
Oceanside, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Rockville Centre, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, NY
City
Nassau, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Huntington petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a $500 gift card from Stop & Shop, located at 60 Wall Street in Huntington, on July 17. She fled in a blue minivan.
HUNTINGTON, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 6, 2022 - August 13, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Saturday, August 13, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Anna Kaplan
Person
Chuck Schumer
PIX11

American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities

LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday. The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police

A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
BAYVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Forest City Park Pond

Max Williams, 23, was horrified when he stumbled across antisemitic graffiti as he sought a fishing spot at Forest City Park Pond in Wantagh last month. The graffiti included a swastika, anti-American writing, and several racial epithets and other antisemitic profanities, which were located in a tunnel near State Route 105 and the Wantagh Parkway.
WANTAGH, NY
PIX11

Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years.  Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to […]
BAYPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Nazis#Litterbug#Antisemitism#Toyota Prius
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who entered Bed, Bath & Beyond, located at 2045 Smith Haven in Lake Grove, at approximately 6:55 p.m. on July 22 and allegedly stole a Shark Vacuum valued at approximately $350.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy