Mortgage applications tick up after Fed rate hike

Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply
It's a step that could help address the affordable housing crisis. Affordable housing is a major issue that impacts people across the country. The Biden administration is aiming to address the issue by allocating stimulus dollars to the construction of homes. Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. But...
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber is pulling back sharply below its 2021 peak so far this year, falling 5% on Friday alone.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 7, 2022 | Rates are going down
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. After months of spiking, mortgage rates have generally been falling over the past couple of weeks — though they've experienced some volatility. Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates dropped below 5% last week for the first time since early April. Inflation has...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
US stocks fall after strong July employment report puts pressure on Fed to keep the pace of rate hikes
US stocks fell on Friday after July's strong jobs report showed big gains despite fears of a recession. The US added 528,000 new jobs in July, about double expectations as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The strong employment gains will keep pressure on the Fed to continue with its...
Stimulus Update: Fed Rate Hikes Could Slow Inflation and Help Make Up for Absent Stimulus Checks
Relief may be forthcoming -- just not in the form of a stimulus payment. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% this week for the second month in a row. It's a move designed to cool inflation -- and give struggling consumers a break. On July 27, the Federal...
Real Estate Titan Zillow Sees Tough Times Ahead in Housing
After the residential real estate market boomed in the first 18 months of the covid pandemic, it has now sagged. Home prices and mortgage rates have soared, depressing demand and sending sales down. On the price front, the median existing-home sale price hit $416,000 in June, jumping 13.4% from a...
Motley Fool
Home Sales Plunge as Mortgage Rates and Inflation Spike
Mortgage demand drops to 22-year low as consumers struggle with affordability. Existing home sales dropped 5.4% from May to June, marking five months of declines. Mortgage applications declined for the third week in a row, reaching the lowest level since 2000. Supply of homes has increased, but many buyers can...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
FOXBusiness
Fed officials signal more interest rate hikes to come, despite growing recession risks
The U.S. economy is teetering on the brink of a recession as it faces an onslaught of challenges. Still, Federal Reserve policymakers have signaled they will continue to hike interest rates as inflation rages — despite the threat of an impending downturn. Stock prices rose last week following the...
AOL Corp
Fed rate cut expectations are 'misguided,' former Fed board member says
With declining inflation expectations and lower GDP growth, some investors anticipate the Federal Reserve may pivot to become more dovish with its policy tools. But Randy Kroszner, a former Fed Governor and current economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, thinks the Fed still has a long way to go before rate cuts are in question.
CNET
Mortgage Rates on Aug. 5, 2022: Rates Are Mixed Since Last Week
While 15-year fixed mortgage rates moved downward a bit today, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages crept slightly higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage went up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, they've been more varied in the last...
U.S. consumer spending beats expectations in June; inflation accelerates
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in June as Americans paid more for goods and services, with monthly inflation surging by the most since 2005.
U.S. Median-Home-Price Rises Are Double the Inflation Rate
It’s no secret that U.S. home prices are sky-high, but new data show that increases in median sale prices of residential property are way ahead of the nation’s already high inflation rate. The annual inflation rate through June was 9.1%. According to Clever, a real estate data company,...
CNBC
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’
The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
FOXBusiness
Today’s best mortgage deal: 30-year rates tumble even lower | August 5, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
