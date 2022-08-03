🐟 It’s Official: Syracuse, New York Is Getting A New Aquarium

Read on wdhifm.com
Check Out These 43 Amazing Classic Custom-Made Neon Signs
There are very few authentic neon sign companies left in America. One of the coolest is located in Upstate New York where neon artist and craftsman Howie Cohen repairs, restores and creates some of the most amazing neon signs and clocks in the country. The owner of Just Neon, Howard...
Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair
He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Max...
Thousands Without Power Following Severe Central New York Storm
Last evening a damaging rainstorm brought hard rain and wind, enough to leave many without power in Chenango Delaware, and Otsego Counties according to NYSEG. Thousands of residents are still without power this morning and crews are out working hard to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.
See Why This House In Lake Delta Is Worth Over $1.5 Million
Some houses go for insane prices, but this million dollar house in Rome has a reason for its price. What seems like a simple house, or what others have said even a small hotel from pictures, isn't actually where the home get's its value from. The property itself is only a 1.1 acre, 4 bedroom and 2 bath ranch. Not only that but there's an attached 3-car garage and a house next door also included on the bill.
Watch Paul Simon Perform With Nathaniel Rateliff at Newport
Paul Simon joined singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff onstage Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival for several songs. Rateliff and his band, the Night Sweats, first performed an entire headlining set of Simon covers with several guest appearances: "Mother and Child Reunion” featured Lucius, “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” included Lee Fields (plus Phil Cook on keyboards), “Slip Sliding Away” with Courtney Marie Andrews, “St. Judy’s Comet” featured Midlake, “El Condor Pasa” included Natalie Merchant, Adia Victoria and the Silk Road Ensemble, “Homeward Bound” with Lukas Nelson and “Cecilia” featured Marcus Mumford.
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdhifm.com
