Ag in Classroom activities planned
The Union County Ag in the Classroom program is planning to host an open house for teachers on Thursday, Aug. 11. The open house is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union County Farm Bureau office, which is located at 104 W. Broad St. in Jonesboro. The...
Museum plans extended hours during upcoming Cobden Peach Festival
The Union County Museum plans to have extended hours during the Cobden Peach Festival. The festival is scheduled Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, in Cobden. The museum’s extended hours are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on Friday and Saturday. The Union County Museum is located...
Self-defense classes set
Two-self defense classes are planned at Coffman’s Martial Arts in Anna. One class is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. The second class is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The classes are open to those ages 12 to adult. A...
