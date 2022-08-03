SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.

PERRY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO