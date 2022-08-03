Read on annanews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
kbsi23.com
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade kicks off 70th anniversary celebration
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the energy builds surrounding the 70th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, people got their first taste of the pageantry at Saturday’s parade. As opposed to parades of the past, this year’s edition concluded along Front Street to the north of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.
annanews.com
Museum plans extended hours during upcoming Cobden Peach Festival
The Union County Museum plans to have extended hours during the Cobden Peach Festival. The festival is scheduled Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, in Cobden. The museum’s extended hours are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on Friday and Saturday. The Union County Museum is located...
annanews.com
Ag in Classroom activities planned
The Union County Ag in the Classroom program is planning to host an open house for teachers on Thursday, Aug. 11. The open house is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union County Farm Bureau office, which is located at 104 W. Broad St. in Jonesboro. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County
SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
wsiu.org
In one southern Illinois town, residents grapple with abortion's past and future
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Addison Pesek sits on the curb of a 1950s-era Dairy Queen, the small ice cream shop’s neon glow washing over her and her family on a recent summer evening. Dozens of local residents wait in line to order from the Carbondale staple as the 22-year-old...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
KFVS12
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
RELATED PEOPLE
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release three inmates sentenced in Jackson County during week ending Aug. 13
Carbondale tennis player Kai Manzano is ranked 4,243rd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 55 total points, split between 55 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 18:52. 18:52.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro
A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
wfcnnews.com
New hotel to be built in Marion
MARION - A new hotel will soon be coming to the west side of Marion. Building permit documents show the new hotel will be located on The Hill Avenue across from the current Holiday Inn & Express. The project will come at a cost of $10 million. The name of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
annanews.com
Union County remains at high community level for COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, July 29, reported 35,371 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 48 deaths, since July 22. IDPH reported that according to the CDC, 66 counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19. An additional 31...
annanews.com
Self-defense classes set
Two-self defense classes are planned at Coffman’s Martial Arts in Anna. One class is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. The second class is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The classes are open to those ages 12 to adult. A...
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
NBC Chicago
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
cilfm.com
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck...
KFVS12
Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting...
Comments / 0