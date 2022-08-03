Read on annanews.com
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
KFVS12
Homecoming tradition returns Aug. 9 in Puxico
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The dates are set for a long-standing tradition in Puxico. The 75th Annual VFW Homecoming will be held Tuesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 13. The event will be at the VFW Puxico Memorial Post 7822. The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on...
kbsi23.com
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade kicks off 70th anniversary celebration
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the energy builds surrounding the 70th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, people got their first taste of the pageantry at Saturday’s parade. As opposed to parades of the past, this year’s edition concluded along Front Street to the north of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.
KFVS12
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend. This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme. “It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained...
annanews.com
Museum plans extended hours during upcoming Cobden Peach Festival
The Union County Museum plans to have extended hours during the Cobden Peach Festival. The festival is scheduled Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, in Cobden. The museum’s extended hours are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on Friday and Saturday. The Union County Museum is located...
KFVS12
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
wpsdlocal6.com
Fill a bag with books at Marion Carnegie Library
MARION, IL — Whether you want to make an addition to your tiny book collection or you think you just might be able to find room to squeeze in one more stack,, this is an event worth checking out. The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library are hosting a...
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
wpsdlocal6.com
Forever Home Friday: Sweet, energetic lab mix looking for a forever home
PADUCAH — Miss Fia is a sweet, 6 year old lab mix who was brought to the McCracken County Humane Society with one other adult dog and 11 puppies!. The MCHS says she loves to run and play and she really loves her ball!. She is definitely looking for...
KFVS12
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
annanews.com
Ag in Classroom activities planned
The Union County Ag in the Classroom program is planning to host an open house for teachers on Thursday, Aug. 11. The open house is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union County Farm Bureau office, which is located at 104 W. Broad St. in Jonesboro. The...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro
A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing McCracken teen found safe
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that Garrett Duncan, the missing McCracken teen has been found, and is safe. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. The teen, Garrett Duncan, reportedly left his home around 10:30 am on Friday, August 5th. He...
KMOV
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release three inmates sentenced in Jackson County during week ending Aug. 13
Carbondale tennis player Kai Manzano is ranked 4,243rd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 55 total points, split between 55 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 18:52. 18:52.
westkentuckystar.com
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of Paducah man
A pursuit on Wednesday night ended with a crash and the arrest of a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputy had turned on to Clarks River Road behind a motorcycle and according to the report, that prompted the rider to speed up and run a stop sign at the intersection of Clarks River Road and Bridge Street.
KFVS12
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff warns of jewelry scam
A jewelry scam has been reported by several in McCracken County over the last few months. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the scammers tell people they need money for gas or food, and ask potential victims to make an offer for what the scammers say is real jewelry. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. Authorities reportedly seized 50 grams of meth,...
