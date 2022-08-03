How to destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
Where to bounce on 3 separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite
Throughout Fortnite seasons, Epic Games introduces many additional changes to keep the gameplay experience fresh. Most recently, the Crash Pads were unvaulted and they’re once again available all around the map. While you’re likely to run into a Crash Pad sooner or later, Epic also added a new challenge...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty Next livestream scheduled for September, featuring news on Warzone 2, Modern Warfare II, and more
The future of Call of Duty will be revealed during a special livestream event on Sept. 15, dubbed “Call of Duty: Next,” Activision announced during the Call of Duty League Championship match today. Everything from Modern Warfare II multiplayer, the next Warzone iteration, and the mobile Warzone game...
dotesports.com
League facing continued issues with rewards from Missions and Star Guardian event
A major bug in League of Legends’ client is preventing players from seeing and claiming rewards from Missions, including those associated with the ongoing limited-time Star Guardian event. Many players noticed last week that rewards for completing Missions were not showing up in their inventories, regardless of how long...
dotesports.com
League player discovers potential ‘pay-to-win’ animation mix-up with Space Groove Blitzcrank skin
A League of Legends player has found a unique way to fool enemy players through the use of Blitzcrank’s taunts. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Blitzcrank player quite literally laughed in the faces of their enemies, forcing them to run away before ever casting an ability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Apex Legends players accuse Respawn of “murdering the game” by not fixing smurf problem in ranked
The Apex Legends community is frustrated with the rank queue and has called Respawn Entertainment to make some much-needed changes. Ranked is never a perfect experience, especially in free-to-play games like Apex. There are cheaters, smurfs, hackers, and toxic players galore. On Reddit, one Apex player asked why there isn’t...
dotesports.com
When is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta?
As the summer of 2022 wears on, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is nearly here. Since it was revealed, anticipation for news on MW2’s multiplayer has been high across the gamut of the gaming world. CoD fans are very ready to hop back into the Modern Warfare universe and meet back up with Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, and more.
dotesports.com
Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic
Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd. Vagash, despite...
dotesports.com
Marie announced as the next character to join Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile
Marie has been announced for Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile. The new character will join the roster in 2023 as part of the Season 1 Pass. Marie is the fourth character added during the Season 1 Pass. She will be joining Annie, Umbrella, and Black Dahlia. The trailer said that the skull heart has been destroyed after 10 years of fighting the Skullgirl. A shard still burns brightly, however.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Rarest Fortnite banners of all time
Fortnite is best known for its skins, which players can purchase or unlock through gameplay. However, another huge aspect of Fortnite are the banners that players can use for their username and ID. Banners can be unlocked or bought based on what you’ve done in the game. Many banners seem uninteresting and plain, but the rarer banners tend to have much more detail.
dotesports.com
Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event to start on Aug. 9
Overwatch fans, the final part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is finally here. Overwatch announced via a short teaser on Twitter that the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will begin on Aug. 9. The trailer features a handful of heroes in festive skins waiting in line for what appears to be an anniversary party. However, it does not disclose any information regarding what Remixed skins will appear in the event.
dotesports.com
10 best Fortnite cat skins
Fortnite has a history of making a lot of skins for players to use to feel unique and comfortable. Over Time, players have been able to unlock over a thousand Fortnite skins to call their own. They are incredibly well-made, and most are collaborations with other franchises like Marvel or Tomb Raider. The community has disliked very few skins just because of the quality of the skins, so there are many great skins to choose from.
PETS・
dotesports.com
Here are the best Apex Legends LFG Discord servers in 2022
Playing solo in Apex Legends can be a miserable experience. Players of all skill levels who join up with the random players matchmaking provides frequently express frustration on social media, citing lower-ranked teammates, squad members who leave immediately after being downed, and poor or toxic communication. It’s enough to make anyone who doesn’t have a ready-made team avoid the game.
dotesports.com
Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?
Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can. Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on...
dotesports.com
Ranked Doubles coming to Halo Infinite later this month
Find yourself a partner, spartan. Halo Infinite is getting a Ranked Doubles playlist that will be added as part of an Aug. 23 update, according to a dev post from the Halo Infinite team released today. The Ranked Doubles playlist is set to launch two weeks after the upcoming Drop...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
dotesports.com
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates revealed, PlayStation gets early access
Activision’s Call of Duty website has revealed the upcoming dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta, with PlayStation players getting early access. The PlayStation early access beta begins on Sept. 16 and 17, with access opening to all players on PS4 or PS5 on Sept. 18 through 20. The next weekend, the beta will open up to players on other platforms, including PC and Xbox.
dotesports.com
LEC disables Hexflash rune ‘until further notice’
The LEC has disabled Hexflash, the secondary rune similar to Flash, until further notice heading into the last two weeks of the competition’s regular season. Just before the seventh week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split started today, Deniz “Griath” Günay, competition manager for League of Legends EMEA, shared the news of the Hexflash rune being disabled due to a “severe issue.”
dotesports.com
New Mario Kart 8 discovery hints at future DLC maps
One of Nintendo’s most popular series, Mario Kart is apparently getting more tracks added in a future release of its latest iteration—or so we believe. As per the discovery, it seems that several ‘prefetch’ files were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These files generally correspond to music tracks from a lot of the older, classic Mario Kart games.
dotesports.com
For Australia’s Rocket League teams, Commonwealth Games trip is ‘awesome’ chance to put esports on sporting map
Amidst the track events, swimming races, boxing battles, and everything in between currently playing out in Birmingham, a quiet room illuminated by the beam of several PCs is playing host to a little slice of history. Esports may not be a medal event yet, but it’s finally found its own...
Comments / 0