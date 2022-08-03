ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

By Christian Harrison
Where to bounce on 3 separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite

Throughout Fortnite seasons, Epic Games introduces many additional changes to keep the gameplay experience fresh. Most recently, the Crash Pads were unvaulted and they’re once again available all around the map. While you’re likely to run into a Crash Pad sooner or later, Epic also added a new challenge...
League facing continued issues with rewards from Missions and Star Guardian event

A major bug in League of Legends’ client is preventing players from seeing and claiming rewards from Missions, including those associated with the ongoing limited-time Star Guardian event. Many players noticed last week that rewards for completing Missions were not showing up in their inventories, regardless of how long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Motorboat#Fortnite#Video Game#The No Sweat Summer
When is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta?

As the summer of 2022 wears on, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is nearly here. Since it was revealed, anticipation for news on MW2’s multiplayer has been high across the gamut of the gaming world. CoD fans are very ready to hop back into the Modern Warfare universe and meet back up with Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, and more.
Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic

Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd. Vagash, despite...
Marie announced as the next character to join Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile

Marie has been announced for Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile. The new character will join the roster in 2023 as part of the Season 1 Pass. Marie is the fourth character added during the Season 1 Pass. She will be joining Annie, Umbrella, and Black Dahlia. The trailer said that the skull heart has been destroyed after 10 years of fighting the Skullgirl. A shard still burns brightly, however.
Rarest Fortnite banners of all time

Fortnite is best known for its skins, which players can purchase or unlock through gameplay. However, another huge aspect of Fortnite are the banners that players can use for their username and ID. Banners can be unlocked or bought based on what you’ve done in the game. Many banners seem uninteresting and plain, but the rarer banners tend to have much more detail.
Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event to start on Aug. 9

Overwatch fans, the final part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is finally here. Overwatch announced via a short teaser on Twitter that the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will begin on Aug. 9. The trailer features a handful of heroes in festive skins waiting in line for what appears to be an anniversary party. However, it does not disclose any information regarding what Remixed skins will appear in the event.
10 best Fortnite cat skins

Fortnite has a history of making a lot of skins for players to use to feel unique and comfortable. Over Time, players have been able to unlock over a thousand Fortnite skins to call their own. They are incredibly well-made, and most are collaborations with other franchises like Marvel or Tomb Raider. The community has disliked very few skins just because of the quality of the skins, so there are many great skins to choose from.
PETS
Here are the best Apex Legends LFG Discord servers in 2022

Playing solo in Apex Legends can be a miserable experience. Players of all skill levels who join up with the random players matchmaking provides frequently express frustration on social media, citing lower-ranked teammates, squad members who leave immediately after being downed, and poor or toxic communication. It’s enough to make anyone who doesn’t have a ready-made team avoid the game.
Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?

Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can. Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on...
Ranked Doubles coming to Halo Infinite later this month

Find yourself a partner, spartan. Halo Infinite is getting a Ranked Doubles playlist that will be added as part of an Aug. 23 update, according to a dev post from the Halo Infinite team released today. The Ranked Doubles playlist is set to launch two weeks after the upcoming Drop...
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system

MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates revealed, PlayStation gets early access

Activision’s Call of Duty website has revealed the upcoming dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta, with PlayStation players getting early access. The PlayStation early access beta begins on Sept. 16 and 17, with access opening to all players on PS4 or PS5 on Sept. 18 through 20. The next weekend, the beta will open up to players on other platforms, including PC and Xbox.
LEC disables Hexflash rune ‘until further notice’

The LEC has disabled Hexflash, the secondary rune similar to Flash, until further notice heading into the last two weeks of the competition’s regular season. Just before the seventh week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split started today, Deniz “Griath” Günay, competition manager for League of Legends EMEA, shared the news of the Hexflash rune being disabled due to a “severe issue.”
New Mario Kart 8 discovery hints at future DLC maps

One of Nintendo’s most popular series, Mario Kart is apparently getting more tracks added in a future release of its latest iteration—or so we believe. As per the discovery, it seems that several ‘prefetch’ files were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These files generally correspond to music tracks from a lot of the older, classic Mario Kart games.
