Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves receive positive updates regarding Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka

The trade deadline just passed, and the Braves patched up most of their holes, but they could also have several reinforcements join them down the final stretch. Kirby Yates is very close to a return as he continues to rehab with the Gwinnett Stripers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw him within the next couple of weeks, and today, the Braves received two positive updates regarding a couple of former All-Stars, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies.
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez

In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
ATLANTA, GA
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Bears Announce Four Roster Moves

Harris, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018 out of Illinois State. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 rookie contract with Cincinnati. The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Should the Yankees reunite with Didi Gregorius after being released?

Since the New York Yankees refuse to call up Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton, they may consider reuniting with an old friend, Didi Gregorius. Gregorius was released by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday morning, of course sparking a frenzy on social media from Yankee fans. During his time wearing pinstripes, Gregorius was a fan favorite, enjoying some incredibly productive seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
QUEENS, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Twins can only trust 4 relievers in big moments

Would anyone on planet Earth experience anything other than nausea if Emilio Pagan, Tyler Duffey, Trevor McGill or Griffin Jax were asked to pitch in the playoffs?. If a pitcher has a track record of imploding, they can't be trusted. That's especially true in the postseason, and unfortunately the Twins have a bullpen stocked with rotten product.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans

Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?

While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor

At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
CLEVELAND, OH

