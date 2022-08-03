Read on chico.newsreview.com
News & Review
No hotel, for now
The No Hotel in California Park community group got the results it hoped for when the Chico Planning Commission voted 3-2 (with two absent) to deny the use permit application for the TownePlace Suites project. A four-story, 112-room hotel was proposed to be built near California Park and the Sierra...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council approves to put public nuisance ordinance on November ballot
CHICO, Calif. - During a special Chico City Council meeting on Thursday, the council approved to put a public nuisance ordinance on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve the measure, people in Chico could request the city to clear areas that are deemed a public nuisance. The council voted...
News & Review
A place to heal
Aaron Singer and Jess Mercer both have experienced homelessness—Mercer lived out of a hotel as a teen, Singer out of his car about a decade ago. During these times, each turned to local community recreational centers to find comfort and belonging—a place that felt like home when they didn’t have one.
News & Review
Former vice mayors pass away
Chico has lost two of its former vice mayors in short succession. Jim Walker died on June 18 at the age of 64 after a months-long struggle with brain cancer. One month later, on July 19, Tom Nickell (see Guest Comment: “Rest in peace: friend of Chico”) was found dead in his Chico home. He was 66.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 5, 2022
During the week of Aug. 8, DWR and contractor staff continue work on the multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. Beginning Aug....
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
News & Review
Tales of murder
In the sweltering summer of 1978, a violent sexual predator and murderer terrorized the North State, claiming victims from Redding and one from Chico. In 1997, a pathological sporting goods salesman from Cottonwood who claimed to be part of a shadowy cabal of international assassins conspired to murder his pregnant wife.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE - Over 600 customers now have power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected was west of Interstate-5 and was affecting 646 customers. The outage began at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
themountainmessenger.org
Wildfire Fuel Reduction Work Beginning on State Route 49
NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 49 (SR-49) motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3, construction crews will start staging equipment along...
krcrtv.com
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
csuchico.edu
Hungry for Fun: ‘U-Pick Peaches’ Returns to University Farm
It’s time to get out to Chico State’s University Farm for the return of a juicy community tradition. The popular annual “U-Pick Peaches” event begins Tuesday, August 9, giving the community the chance to enjoy the University Farm’s delicious peaches and select their choice of the sensational stone fruits themselves. Peach picking and sales will take place on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon and will continue August 10–11 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out. The University Farm is located at 311 Nicholas C. Schouten Lane south of Chico.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
krcrtv.com
New leadership at Oroville's high schools
OROVILLE, Calif. — There's new leadership at Oroville’s high schools. Kristen Wiedenman has been promoted from assistant principal to principal, and at Oroville's Prospect High School, Matt Kerman has been promoted from assistant principal to principal as well. KRCR spoke to the Superintendent of the Oroville Union High...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Peter Fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE officers said the Peter Fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials. The Peter Fire burned 304 acres and destroyed 16 buildings after it broke out on July 14 west of Anderson. It started in the area of Peter Pan Gulch Road and forced...
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
actionnewsnow.com
Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center glass shattered, owner doesn’t press charges
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department arrested a man for public intoxication and they say he is suspected of shattering glass at the Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center. Police said around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, callers reported someone inside the office on Mangrove Avenue breaking things. Police arrested 25-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Firefighters Respond to Fire at Vacant House on Alemar Way
(Yuba City Firefighters release) At 3:30 Tuesday morning, your Yuba City Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Alemar way in Yuba City. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from a vacant house. The fire was extinguished and held to the building of origin....
krcrtv.com
Pair arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, substances for sale in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested at a home in Oroville following a probation search by Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) agents which revealed narcotics and an illegally obtained firearm. On Thursday, agents searched a home at 2719 Mitchell Avenue and found an illegally obtained handgun, fentanyl,...
