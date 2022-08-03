It’s time to get out to Chico State’s University Farm for the return of a juicy community tradition. The popular annual “U-Pick Peaches” event begins Tuesday, August 9, giving the community the chance to enjoy the University Farm’s delicious peaches and select their choice of the sensational stone fruits themselves. Peach picking and sales will take place on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon and will continue August 10–11 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out. The University Farm is located at 311 Nicholas C. Schouten Lane south of Chico.

