Tampa, FL

wbtw.com

Tropics waking up with possible development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lightning strike sparks fire at Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. - A house fire seriously damaged the second floor of a Tampa home, and fire officials said it was a result of a lightning strike. Thursday, Hillsborough County firefighters received a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. about the fire. The home is located on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town 'n' Country.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 5-7

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 5-7), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. Cost: $20.50+. Info: Get ready for a performance like no...
TAMPA, FL
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Evie M.

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
TAMPA, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa

Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA mourns loss of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison

While viewers saw Paul in front of the camera, we got to watch him master the craft of storytelling behind the scenes - shooting, editing and documenting the events that matter most to you. And he did it all, behind and in front of the camera, with a kind of infectious joy and commitment.
TAMPA, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Tampa to New Orleans

Whether you're looking to explore Florida's large cities into the Antebellum south, or if you'd prefer to enjoy the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, then awesome road trip from Tampa to New Orleans is a brilliant way to spend several days enjoying this gorgeous part of the US.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stpetecatalyst.com

Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa

Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

34 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

A.R. Rahman (Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Men At Work w/John Waite (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater) Rock the Park Tampa 12-year anniversary: Roxx Revolt & the Velvets w/Zeta the Babe/Rob Osenton Band (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) The Weeknd w/Kaytranada/Mike Dean (Raymond James...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A man visiting a Florida park recently captured video of a manatee chasing an alligator in the water. Dennis Osha was at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota on Saturday when he spotted the playful chase. "In Florida the gators share a lot of the same...
SARASOTA, FL

