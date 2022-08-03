Read on www.tampabaynewswire.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
wbtw.com
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it...
fox13news.com
Lightning strike sparks fire at Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. - A house fire seriously damaged the second floor of a Tampa home, and fire officials said it was a result of a lightning strike. Thursday, Hillsborough County firefighters received a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. about the fire. The home is located on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town 'n' Country.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 5-7
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 5-7), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. Cost: $20.50+. Info: Get ready for a performance like no...
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
Car stolen with baby inside, Tampa police say
The search is underway for a woman who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old child still inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
Carnival cruise ship out of Tampa rescues 24 refugees adrift at sea off coast of Cuba
The Carnival cruise ship Paradise returned to Tampa on Thursday with more passengers on board than when it left.
WFLA mourns loss of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison
While viewers saw Paul in front of the camera, we got to watch him master the craft of storytelling behind the scenes - shooting, editing and documenting the events that matter most to you. And he did it all, behind and in front of the camera, with a kind of infectious joy and commitment.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Tampa to New Orleans
Whether you're looking to explore Florida's large cities into the Antebellum south, or if you'd prefer to enjoy the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, then awesome road trip from Tampa to New Orleans is a brilliant way to spend several days enjoying this gorgeous part of the US.
stpetecatalyst.com
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa
Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
WATCH: Manatee Chases Alligator at State Park in Wild Video Captured by Florida Man
Florida man and alligators, a pair as classic as peanut butter and jelly. However, this Florida man wasn’t directly involved. What Dennis Osha saw at the Myakka River State Park was something rare indeed. While enjoying the great outdoors of Sarasota, Osha saw a chase that sounds like something out of a nature documentary.
cltampa.com
34 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
A.R. Rahman (Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Men At Work w/John Waite (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater) Rock the Park Tampa 12-year anniversary: Roxx Revolt & the Velvets w/Zeta the Babe/Rob Osenton Band (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) The Weeknd w/Kaytranada/Mike Dean (Raymond James...
WATCH: Pinellas deputies save 6-foot shark stuck in crab trap
A video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office showed deputies wrestle with a a nearly 6-foot long shark as they struggled to cut it free from a crab earlier in the week.
cltampa.com
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A man visiting a Florida park recently captured video of a manatee chasing an alligator in the water. Dennis Osha was at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota on Saturday when he spotted the playful chase. "In Florida the gators share a lot of the same...
