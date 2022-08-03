Read on wucardinals.com
wucardinals.com
Student-Athletes Report for Fall Camps Signaling the Start of 2022-23 Season
Student-Athletes Report for Fall Camps Signaling the Start of 2022-23 Season. Wheeling, W. Va. - The Alma Grace McDonough Center was hustling and bustling on Saturday morning with activity as Wheeling University Fall Sports athletes reported for their 2022 Fall Camps. The campus welcomed over 200 student-athletes back to campus, bringing the heart of Wheeling University back. With the 2022-23 season just 19 days away, the students are set to get right to work as they prepare to compete in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) and look to bring multiple championships back to Wheeling.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Cross Country Releases 2022 Schedule on Road to MEC Championships
Wheeling, W. Va. - In 2021, the Wheeling University Men's and Women's Cross Country teams were two young programs looking to gain experience on the course. This season, they come back with a full year of experience under their belts and are looking to take the next step up the ladder towards becoming a competitor for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship year in and year out. On Thursday, the teams released their 2022 Cross Country schedule, featuring four invitationals leading up to the 2022 MEC Championships and the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships in November.
wucardinals.com
Bailey Frederick/Emily Holzopfel Host Women’s Golf Camp for the House of Carpenters
Wheeling, W. Va. - At Wheeling University, we strive to uphold the mission of serving with and among others all year around. The Wheeling University Women's Golf team did their part as Assistant Coach Bailey Frederick and senior Emily Holzopfel hosted a Women's Golf Camp for the House of Carpenters. The Cardinals have partnered with The House of Carpenters, right here in Wheeling, West Virginia, and hosted the camp for the second consecutive year.
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown Gives WVU Starting Quarterback Endorsement
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia Mountaineers 4th-year head coach Neal Brown has said repeatedly that when he was recruiting transfer JT Daniels to West Virginia, that he made it clear that Daniels would have to earn the starting quarterback position and that it just wouldn’t be given to him.
Position Change: WVU Has a New Running Back
Chad Scott has another body to work with in the backfield.
WDTV
Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
WBOY
Stories of the Week: July 31 through August 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A study finds that motorcycle-related deaths are on the rise in West Virginia. West Virginia University has announced it will begin charging students to park at the WVU Coliseum. Former Salem...
WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising star: StevenFatt
StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
Clarksburg hosts First Friday’s Back to School Bash
The rain couldn’t even wash away the fun in downtown Clarksburg as their annual First Friday included a back-to-school bash theme for kids.
First ever wine festival coming to Wellsburg
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A first of its kind event is coming to Brooke County. A Wine Fest will be taking over the 4th Ward Park on August 12 and 13. Hosted by Top Flight Security, the festival will have food, music, and, of course, wine! A special treat will be a car show put on […]
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
WDTV
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
Pet Of The Week: Fawn
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet this sweet, loving, 7-month-old boy Fawn on this week’s Pet of the Week. Fawn came to the Marshall County Animal Shelter as a stray and has been at the shelter for a little over a month. Since arriving at the shelter Fawn has learned how to walk on a leash, […]
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
WDTV
Failure to follow 811 guidelines results in recent Bridgeport water line break
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall and surrounding areas were impacted for a short time on July 25 when a water line broke. Bridgeport Public Works Director Tiny Grimes and City Engineer Beth Fox said it was a water line break that should have been avoided. “The carnival that...
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
Tomato Festival returns to Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Tomato Festival is returning to downtown Fairmont later this month. Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are holding the festival on Aug. 20 as part of the season’s fourth Hometown Market on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont. It opens at 10 a.m. Local gardeners who want […]
