Wheeling, W. Va. - In 2021, the Wheeling University Men's and Women's Cross Country teams were two young programs looking to gain experience on the course. This season, they come back with a full year of experience under their belts and are looking to take the next step up the ladder towards becoming a competitor for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship year in and year out. On Thursday, the teams released their 2022 Cross Country schedule, featuring four invitationals leading up to the 2022 MEC Championships and the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships in November.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO