Wheeling, WV

wucardinals.com

Student-Athletes Report for Fall Camps Signaling the Start of 2022-23 Season

Student-Athletes Report for Fall Camps Signaling the Start of 2022-23 Season. Wheeling, W. Va. - The Alma Grace McDonough Center was hustling and bustling on Saturday morning with activity as Wheeling University Fall Sports athletes reported for their 2022 Fall Camps. The campus welcomed over 200 student-athletes back to campus, bringing the heart of Wheeling University back. With the 2022-23 season just 19 days away, the students are set to get right to work as they prepare to compete in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) and look to bring multiple championships back to Wheeling.
wucardinals.com

Wheeling Cross Country Releases 2022 Schedule on Road to MEC Championships

Wheeling, W. Va. - In 2021, the Wheeling University Men's and Women's Cross Country teams were two young programs looking to gain experience on the course. This season, they come back with a full year of experience under their belts and are looking to take the next step up the ladder towards becoming a competitor for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship year in and year out. On Thursday, the teams released their 2022 Cross Country schedule, featuring four invitationals leading up to the 2022 MEC Championships and the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships in November.
wucardinals.com

Bailey Frederick/Emily Holzopfel Host Women’s Golf Camp for the House of Carpenters

Wheeling, W. Va. - At Wheeling University, we strive to uphold the mission of serving with and among others all year around. The Wheeling University Women's Golf team did their part as Assistant Coach Bailey Frederick and senior Emily Holzopfel hosted a Women's Golf Camp for the House of Carpenters. The Cardinals have partnered with The House of Carpenters, right here in Wheeling, West Virginia, and hosted the camp for the second consecutive year.
voiceofmotown.com

The Voice of Morgantown Gives WVU Starting Quarterback Endorsement

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia Mountaineers 4th-year head coach Neal Brown has said repeatedly that when he was recruiting transfer JT Daniels to West Virginia, that he made it clear that Daniels would have to earn the starting quarterback position and that it just wouldn’t be given to him.
Sports
WDTV

Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
WBOY

Stories of the Week: July 31 through August 6

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A study finds that motorcycle-related deaths are on the rise in West Virginia. West Virginia University has announced it will begin charging students to park at the WVU Coliseum. Former Salem...
WBOY 12 News

WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
24hip-hop.com

Meet Rising star: StevenFatt

StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
WTRF- 7News

First ever wine festival coming to Wellsburg

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A first of its kind event is coming to Brooke County. A Wine Fest will be taking over the 4th Ward Park on August 12 and 13. Hosted by Top Flight Security, the festival will have food, music, and, of course, wine! A special treat will be a car show put on […]
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
WDTV

WV sales tax weekend begins today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Fawn

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet this sweet, loving, 7-month-old boy Fawn on this week’s Pet of the Week. Fawn came to the Marshall County Animal Shelter as a stray and has been at the shelter for a little over a month. Since arriving at the shelter Fawn has learned how to walk on a leash, […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2

The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
WTRF- 7News

Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
WBOY 12 News

Tomato Festival returns to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Tomato Festival is returning to downtown Fairmont later this month. Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are holding the festival on Aug. 20 as part of the season’s fourth Hometown Market on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont. It opens at 10 a.m. Local gardeners who want […]
