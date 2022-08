The North Dallas teachers were treated to breakfast in the South Lobby. Swim coach Stephanie Page and head basketball coach Jeremy Mason. North Dallas’ teachers returned to the school Thursday morning. They were greeted with breakfast in the South Lobby of the new athletic facility. Then they gathered in the gym and were entertained by the Bulldog Band and the cheerleaders. Next up was North Dallas Principal Katherine Eska, whose presentation included the history of the school, introducing the administrative team, and going over some guidelines during the renovation of the school. The school year begins Aug. 15.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO