Dane County, WI

1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)

You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
MADISON, WI
TheHorse.com

Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin

Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church

Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
MADISON, WI
thechronicle.news

Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information

A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend

The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Madison’s Vet Shortage with Judith Davidoff

By now, we all know that hospitals are struggling with staffing shortages, but it’s not just us people who are having issues seeing a doctor. In the latest print edition of Isthmus, which came out just today, the papers Editor and President Judith Davidoff wrote about the veterinarian shortage currently facing Madison.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers

MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
just-food.com

Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another

Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Health departments report overdose spikes in Dane, Columbia counties

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane and Columbia counties are warning of a spike in overdoses in the area in recent days. At least seven people suffered suspected drug overdoses in Madison during a 24-hour period earlier this week, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday, prompting the agency to warn of potentially counterfeit drugs in the community....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House

JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the people in the neighborhood where 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard

JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month. Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.
JUDA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE

