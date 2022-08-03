Read on www.wortfm.org
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
Channel 3000
10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)
You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
TheHorse.com
Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin
Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
captimes.com
German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church
Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
thechronicle.news
Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information
A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
captimes.com
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
wortfm.org
Madison’s Vet Shortage with Judith Davidoff
By now, we all know that hospitals are struggling with staffing shortages, but it’s not just us people who are having issues seeing a doctor. In the latest print edition of Isthmus, which came out just today, the papers Editor and President Judith Davidoff wrote about the veterinarian shortage currently facing Madison.
nbc15.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
Wisconsin Just Might Have The Smallest Amusement Park You’ve Ever Seen
A trip to Great America in Gurnee is usually a good time, but sometimes you want to slow it up and scale it down once in awhile. Sometimes you don't want to wait in line for an hour to get on a ride, or have to worry about if you'll be able to afford dinner the week after you take your family to Great America.
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
nbc15.com
Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
empowerwisconsin.org
GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers
MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
just-food.com
Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another
Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
Health departments report overdose spikes in Dane, Columbia counties
MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane and Columbia counties are warning of a spike in overdoses in the area in recent days. At least seven people suffered suspected drug overdoses in Madison during a 24-hour period earlier this week, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday, prompting the agency to warn of potentially counterfeit drugs in the community....
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning
MADISON, WI– A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday morning. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to Madison Police, and happened around 5 a.m. near Agriculture Drive causing lanes to close headed westbound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and...
‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the people in the neighborhood where 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna...
nbc15.com
Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard
JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month. Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
