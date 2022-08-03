Read on www.mlb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
MLB
A's celebrate beloved late player, broadcaster Fosse
OAKLAND -- As great of a career as Ray Fosse enjoyed over his 12 Major Leagues seasons, it was his foray into the broadcast booth that ended up making him a truly beloved figure among A’s fans. On Saturday, the late Fosse was honored for his work as a longtime Oakland color commentator.
MLB
Twins' Deadline trades reunited these old friends
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Trade Deadline is obviously a time of significant change for many players, who have to leave behind the organization they’ve known with all of their now-former teammates and friends and meet an entirely new clubhouse -- and that’s not to mention the coordination they need to manage with their families, with many moves posing considerable life changes.
MLB
Winckowski glove-flip leads to pivotal escape
KANSAS CITY -- It was a nice, consistent week for Red Sox right-hander Josh Winckowski. Two starts, two wins and only three runs allowed over a combined 10 innings. The Red Sox can only hope that trend continues for several more weeks through August and September as they attempt to navigate through heavy traffic and make their way toward an American League Wild Card spot.
MLB
Here is how Nola is pitching like an ace again
Perhaps the most important factor keeping the Phillies in the thick of the National League Wild Card race amid a roller-coaster season has been Aaron Nola’s return to form. Despite a lack of consistency over his first seven Major League seasons, Nola offered reasons to believe he could bounce back this year -- none more notable than the gap (1.28) between his actual and expected ERA (3.35) in 2021. Not only has he done just that, but he's re-emerged as one of the game’s top arms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Cabrera shows maturity with 5 no-hit frames in return from IL
CHICAGO -- The future is bright for the Marlins’ rotation. After spending almost two months on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis, Edward Cabrera was back at his best in the Marlins’ 2-1 loss against the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The hard-throwing right-hander threw five hitless innings while walking three and striking out eight.
MLB
Syndergaard debuts with rain-shortened win
PHILADELPHIA -- Noah Syndergaard felt the hairs stand up on the back of his neck. Dan Baker announced his name over the public address system Thursday evening at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies fans roared. They are excited about their team as it enters the season’s final two months. The Phillies...
MLB
Lucky 13: Cease's stingy streak makes MLB history
ARLINGTON – The 2-1 White Sox victory over the Rangers Friday night at Globe Life Field was a game featuring a couple of pitching milestones for the visitors. Dylan Cease, who allowed one run over six innings, recorded his 13th straight start allowing one earned run or less. He became the first non-opener to accomplish this feat since ERA became an official stat (1913), and has allowed a paltry total of five earned runs over his last 76 innings pitched.
MLB
Are the Blue Jays following the Raptors' title blueprint?
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As one of the biggest transactions in MLB history sent Juan Soto to San Diego and Toronto’s American League rivals loaded up for a World Series run, the Blue Jays made a series of moves for complementary pieces.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Sweet Lou's No. 1 joins Tigers greats on outfield wall
DETROIT -- Lou Whitaker and Alan Trammell teamed up for 1,527 double plays over 19 seasons as teammates, all with the Tigers. On Saturday, Trammell gave one more feed for his teammate and friend. “Yes,” Trammell said simply to begin his speech for the retirement of Whitaker’s No. 1....
MLB
'Thankful' Hosmer soaks in Kauffman homecoming
KANSAS CITY -- As he circled around Kansas City in the plane that was delivering him as a member of the Red Sox, Eric Hosmer couldn’t help but feel he was in a time machine, going back to the city that first made him a ballplayer. For the first...
MLB
Ranking the contenders by playoff urgency
The regular season is wonderful. But let’s not kid ourselves: Ultimately, you’ve got to get yourself into the playoffs. That’s where the magic happens. A year ago, the Braves had lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury and were amid what seemed to be a desperate Trade Deadline clamor to cobble together something resembling a Major League outfield. Two and a half months later, they’d won the World Series. October is what it’s all about.
MLB
'This is an excellent lineup': Vlad Jr. powers late burst
MINNEAPOLIS -- Pitching to the Blue Jays’ lineup right now must feel like turning the crank on a jack-in-the-box toy. If nothing’s happened yet, you grit your teeth and know it’s coming soon. Scoreless through five innings Thursday night against the Twins, the Blue Jays blew it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
On record-setting night, patience pays off for Rays
DETROIT -- The number was so unusual, so large, it caught Rays shortstop Taylor Walls off guard. “How many walks?” he asked reporters at his locker in the visitors' clubhouse at Comerica Park. Thirteen. As in: The Rays worked 13 walks on Friday night, a franchise record, displaying patience...
MLB
'As tough as it gets': Twins DFA Duffey amid tough season
MINNEAPOLIS -- Following an eight-year run with the Twins, Tyler Duffey's time in Minnesota appears to be at an end. The Twins designated Duffey for assignment Friday following a tough 2022 in which he posted a 4.91 ERA in 44 innings, only two years removed from his peak as one of the most dominant relievers in the Minnesota bullpen and a key cog of the relief corps that helped the Twins secure consecutive American League Central titles in 2019 and '20.
MLB
Gordon's walk-off slide ends 'intense game'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two months from now, it’s very possible that these two teams -- the Twins and Blue Jays -- could meet again at this stadium for the first round of the playoffs. It sure felt like a postseason matchup, too, with two fanbases chanting back and forth at each other in one of the more electric environments at Target Field this season, the Twins’ newly acquired frontline starter on the mound and a tight battle of bullpen escapes until the very end.
MLB
New look in NL West, but same result
LOS ANGELES -- Over the past few days, the Padres have been the talk of the baseball world. San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Nationals, along with All-Star Josh Bell. They also made separate deals for All-Star closer Josh Hader and infielder Brandon Drury. On paper, the Padres...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Cueto sharp (again) in CG, but bats quiet in Texas
ARLINGTON -- White Sox manager Tony La Russa discussed his team’s 3-2 setback to the Rangers for a few minutes following the Thursday night opener of this four-game set at Globe Life Field. But La Russa really only needed his final two words to describe a rather nondescript contest.
MLB
Hottest pitching prospects in each system
If you've been following our monthly updates of each farm system's hottest pitchers all season, then you were prepared for some of the biggest moves at the Trade Deadline. In the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade with the Yankees, the Athletics acquired both Ken Waldichuk (who made this list in both May and June) and Luis Medina (July). As part of the Josh Hader deal with the Padres, the Brewers landed Robert Gasser (May, July).
MLB
Willson enjoys Wrigley moment as Cubs map post-Deadline future
CHICAGO -- The Wrigley Field faithful had already given Willson Contreras a rousing ovation, welcoming him home after trade rumors never became reality. It was the catcher's turn to show his thanks to the only home fans he has ever known. "To be honest, I was looking forward to doing...
MLB
Guardians DFA Reyes amid tough '22 season
CLEVELAND -- Thought all the Guardians’ roster confusion was done? Not so fast. The Guardians made a surprising announcement on Saturday afternoon, when they revealed they designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment. “Just think we feel like we want to see our young guys play, and this gives...
Comments / 0