This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Trade Deadline is obviously a time of significant change for many players, who have to leave behind the organization they’ve known with all of their now-former teammates and friends and meet an entirely new clubhouse -- and that’s not to mention the coordination they need to manage with their families, with many moves posing considerable life changes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO