Atlanta Hawks to hold final dancer auditions Aug. 7

Read on www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina Andras
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLand
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika Bowling
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage to host back to school events
ATLANTA - Two Grammy-winning rappers who call Atlanta home are providing school supplies and snacks to students Sunday. Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr for his annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta. Artist 21 Savage's "Issa Back 2 School Drive" is in Decatur. Both are set to begin this afternoon.
Tennessee Tribune
Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022
Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back2School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks,...
AccessAtlanta
Outkast’s Big Boi showcases Atlanta studio ‘The Dungeon’ on truTV series
If you know anything about Outkast, you know just how legendary The Dungeon is. The studio is well known for being the basement where Outkast first got together as a part of the Dungeon Family and started on their musical journey. Classics like “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” “Elevators” and “Spottieottiedopaliscious” were all made there. The Dungeon is putting another notch on its hip-hop history heavyweight belt, as it was featured on truTV’s “101 Places To Party Before You Die.”
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Rick Springfield, Men At Work and John Waite to play Stockbridge Amphitheater
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 6. The trio of 1980s greats teamed up for a summer tour that’s currently making its way through the region. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert...
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
CBS 46
CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hollywood of the south is nothing to scoff at. It is bringing in $4.4 billion to our state this year. And all next week, the CBS46 News team is getting involved. We will be hosting every newscast from our special studio at “Assembly Atlanta” in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 4–7
When: August 6–7 Where: Monday Night Garage, West End. Cost: $40 general admission tickets for Saturday; free on Sunday. Details: The award-winning Atlanta brewery celebrates 11 years running with their annual anniversary bash. Saturday is for 21+ with live music and a tap list of over 50 beers with two special release debuts from the brewery. Sunday opens the fun up for families with food from local vendors, outdoors activities for kids like face painting, and plenty of beer still flowing.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Hank Aaron bust, mural unveiled in his former southwest Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Hank Aaron’s family and Atlanta officials introduced a new bust and mural in his old southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Thursday. Mayor Andre Dickens, Billye Aaron, Atlanta Braves and other city officials attended a ribbon-cutting in Adams Park for the baseball legend. Billye Aaron still lives in the neighborhood.
Man shot in the hand several times near southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near a southeast apartment complex Saturday evening. Officers were called to an area along Stovall Street southeast near Glenwood Park Lofts. The neighborhood sits near Interstate 20 and Ralph David Abernathy Freeway, less than two miles from Zoo Atlanta. 11Alive photojournalist Cody...
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
creativeloafing.com
SOULFOOD SUNDAY BRUNCH w/ LIVE MUSIC & DJS @APACHE XLR
SOULFOOD SUNDAY BRUNCH w/ LIVE MUSIC & DJS @APACHE XLR Sold Out SOULFOOD-BRUNCH DOWNTOWN ATLANTA @ the WORLD FAMOUS APACHE XLR! Roving Djs & Live Music for your morning vibes!
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
Comments / 0