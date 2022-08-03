ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalk987.com

Man who Illegally Provided a Gun for an Austin East Magnate High School Student is Sentenced to Time Behind Bars

A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student is sentenced to almost a year behind bars. A Judge sentenced 21 year-old Kelvon Foster to 10 months in prison for making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, which is informally known as “straw purchasing. Two years of supervised release is also part of his sentencing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Texas Man Accused Of Beating His Roommate To Death After Pair Got Into Dispute That Escalated, Police Say

Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Classic Rock Q107

VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX

Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Erin Moriarty
fox7austin.com

APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon. Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station. Officials said calls began coming in...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yogurt#Dna Tests#Austin Police#New Technologies#Fbi#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#H R 3359#Senate
foxsanantonio.com

TODAY: Sen. Gutierrez in Austin on Thursday for hearing on Uvalde mass shooting

AUSTIN - Senator Roland Gutierrez will be in Austin on Thursday for a court hearing related to the Uvalde school shooting. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sen. Gutierrez is suing the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for not releasing records related to the mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

14-year-old old hit, killed by stolen car during pursuit in Round Rock; man arrested

A man was charged with murder after Round Rock police say he hit and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle. Leandro Brito-Martinez, 25, was taken into custody following the fatal incident on Sunday evening and charged with murder, records with the Williamson County Jail show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy