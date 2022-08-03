Review: All Those People, All Those Lives, Where Are They Now?, Graceland Cemetery, by Adam Selzer

Read on thirdcoastreview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Review: Grant Park Chorus Turns 60 in Full Voice
“The human voice is the most beautiful instrument of all, but it is the most difficult to play,” said the late Austrian composer Richard Strauss. And the beauty of classical choral ensembles can also be difficult to hear sometimes, especially when their voices have to compete with the instrumental music of a full orchestra.
PREVIEW: Choose Your Own Adventure at C2E2 2022!
Nature is healing. Summer is in full swing, and Lollapalooza is behind us. Fan Expo kicked off our summer convention circuit, and we, the nerds, will be returning to the city proper this weekend for C2E2 2022. In case you missed it, there was a winter version of C2E2 back in December, appropriately and quirkily titled CHI/IL. We were there for all the fun, including the unique Christmas versions of cosplay standbys like Deadpool, Harley Quinn and the Joker. But this wasn’t “the real” C2E2, we were told. That’s what’s coming in August! So here we are, passes in hand ready to take on the convention scene less than a month after we exhausted ourselves out in Rosemont, ready to take on the crowds and empty our pockets on cool nerdy merch while taking in some great cosplay and interesting panels.
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/28 and Beyond
We’re at the end of July, so why not go out and enjoy the wonderful summer? There are tons of really fun events for everyone to do this weekend. It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.
Essay: How Many Books Can $30 Buy at the Newberry Book Fair?
When I visited the Newberry Library Book Fair on Friday, I knew I had to come up with a strategy. It’s a locally famous sale, featuring tens of thousands of used works available very cheaply. A kind of Nirvana for a book lover, but also a kind of Hell. You can’t buy them all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Review: IDLES Stomps Through Metro
Attempting to categorize British rock band IDLES into a genre is an exercise in semantics. Punk rock? Post-punk? No-wave? Noise rock? Take your pick, it doesn’t really matter. While all of these descriptions fit in some way, they all fail to wholly capture the uniquely violent sound IDLES has crafted over the past 5 years. IDLES’ loud, political, dissonant rock music is both punishing and uplifting, lamenting the fact that this world of ours has become a man-made horror beyond our comprehension, while celebrating the fact that we’re not dead just quite yet.
Review: Mercury Theater Presents a Fun Romp with Priscilla Queen of the Desert—￼The Musical
Boas! Feathers! Dance hits of the ’70s! The Mercury Theater’s production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert—the Musical had plenty of all three. There was a core fan base of the musical and the movie in the audience who clapped to the beats and sang along when encouraged by the cast. This production is directed and choreographed by Christopher Chase Carter with the verve and polish of a Broadway musical. It is based on the film of the same name and the book by Stephan Elliot (who directed the film) and Allan Scott.
Who We’re Excited to See at the Inaugural Sacred Rose Festival 2022
Here I am, on the heels of an energizing Dead & Company double header at Wrigley Field last month. But instead of satiating my appetite for jam music, it’s only made me hungrier. Fortunately for me and other local jam enthusiasts, we’re just over a month out from the inaugural Sacred Rose, a three-day fest featuring Americana, psych-rock, jam, indie, soul, funk, and bluegrass acts. It’s exactly the kind of eclectic festival the Chicagoland area has been needing.
Review: City Lit Theater’s Playboy of the Western World Synges the Old Songs
In 1907, John Millington Synge’s landmark Playboy of the Western World caused riots everywhere it premiered—Dublin, New York, and even, eventually, here in Chicago. Irish patriots claimed the play portrayed the Irish peasantry as violent, foolish and amoral. What’s more, rioters objected to the filthy language of the play: Synge dared to use the word “shift” to refer to a woman’s undergarment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Review: A Night of Heroes at the Grant Park Music Festival
Eroica, meaning heroic in Italian, is the name Ludwig van Beethoven gave to his 3rd Symphony. That famed work was the featured piece at the Grant Park Music Festival this past Friday and Saturday and was performed superbly by the Grant Park Orchestra under the baton of guest conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya.
Review: Haven’s Get Out Alive Brings Depression Out of the Shadows With Soul, Gospel and Hip-Hop
I almost didn’t request a ticket to review this show when I saw that it is a play about depression and suicide. I didn’t know if it was going to be a Tosca moment when the Diva threw herself off a cliff because of love, or an endless dirge of counterpoint duets. What intrigued me about Get Out Alive, now being staged by Haven Chicago, was the “Afro-Goth” description by the playwright and star Nikki Lynette. My mind went to Southern Gothic and wives sealed in the attic, and dark mansions with obsessive housekeepers named Mrs. Danvers. In fact, DJ Jason P1 Lloyd did play the theme from The Alfred Hitchcock Hour as a prelude to the show. What burst through the graffiti curtain was anything but a sardonic treatise on death. Nikki Lynette is an artistic force of nature in Get Out Alive. This is her story of going over the brink and clawing her way back with music, art, dance, and wading through the muck of darkness that is depression. The show is expertly co-directed by Lucky Stiff and Roger Ellis.
Review: Monet and the Impressionists Is Art for the Screen-Obsessed at Lighthouse ArtSpace
My mother took me to the Art Institute of Chicago when I was very young and let me pick out postcards of my favorite paintings. I chose mostly Impressionists such as Degas, Cezanne, Gauguin, Van Gogh, and Seurat. It can be argued that not all of these are strictly Impressionists, and Cezanne outright rejected being labeled a part of the movement, but the beauty of light, texture, and subject matter in their work is what drew me to them so long ago. I have made my way to different shows at the Art Institute over the years to immerse myself in these artists—one on one. The so-called immersive experience of Monet and the Impressionists at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago does a disservice to the work and passion of the artists, in my opinion. These are reproductions of art that should be seen live/in person to get a full appreciation of light and color at play. This exhibit is art on steroids and not a true representation of an important movement in art history.
GALLERY: Fan Expo Chicago Saturday Cosplay
Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday was a beautiful day. Aside from the fantastic weather, there was a healthy sized crowd of fans making their way to the Donald E Stephens convention center to celebrate their favorite fandoms. We ran into some truly fantastic costumes on the floor, and there’s even...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fan Expo Chicago 2022 Friday Panel Catchup
Contributing authors: Marielle Bokor and Antal Bokor. Rolling up to Fan Expo Chicago we knew we were in for a weekend of great panels from across all fandoms, and as Friday began, we began our yearly endeavor to bring you some of the best of the ones we saw when we weren’t out on the floor getting cosplay shots of all of you amazing fans.
GALLERY: Friday at Fan Expo Chicago 2022
Day Two is already in the books for the everything old is new again Wizard World turned Fan Expo. So far, as we’ve explored the floor we’ve seen that it’s been a lot of creature comforts that set the new apart from the old, with badges vs wristbands, more exclusive drops like the Clerks 3 trailer, some more surprise additions to the guest list, and an app that functions more like the C2E2 app and makes planning for your panels and stops a lot easier.
Review: Violet Sky Theatre Makes a Sizzling Debut with Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke
Violet Sky Theatre is a new company in the Chicago cultural landscape and it was a delight to attend their production of Summer and Smoke, directed by Eden Blattner. I have long been a fan of Tennessee Williams, particularly for his deep and multi-faceted female characters. Themes of fragility and duality are the touchpoints of characters such as Blanche DuBois in Streetcar Named Desire, Alexandra Del Lago in Sweet Bird of Youth, and Alma Winemiller in Summer and Smoke. This play is a story of awakening, loss, deep grief and the denial of all three. Alma Winemiller (Lindsey Zanatta) lives submerged under the weight of propriety and morality, of being a minister’s daughter. Reverend Winemiller (Chuck Munro) is pleased with his timid and frail daughter giving singing lessons and holding an intellectual circle at the rectory with people that meet his approval. In turn, he is appalled at the mental illness of Mrs. Winemiller (Debra Rodkin) who has no filters and is prone to shouting embarrassing phrases, shoplifting, and brazenly licking an ice cream cone in public. Rodkin brilliantly pulls off the erratic behavior that put the first Mrs. Rochester in the attic in Jane Eyre.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
334
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0