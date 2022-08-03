Why Marquise Brown was arrested for 'criminal speeding': Cardinals WR charged after allegedly driving 126 mph

Some disturbing reports emerged on Friday regarding Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was involved in a domestic battery case back in May. The details of the case are quite graphic and horrific, with Saxon being charged with a Level 6 Felony of allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16-years-old in an incident that started at an Indianapolis area Costco and then continued at the home of the woman.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO