Maricopa County, AZ

Why Marquise Brown was arrested for 'criminal speeding': Cardinals WR charged after allegedly driving 126 mph

By Zac Al-Khateeb
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals make decision on RB coach following disturbing battery charges

Some disturbing reports emerged on Friday regarding Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was involved in a domestic battery case back in May. The details of the case are quite graphic and horrific, with Saxon being charged with a Level 6 Felony of allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16-years-old in an incident that started at an Indianapolis area Costco and then continued at the home of the woman.
GLENDALE, AZ

Community Policy