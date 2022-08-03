Nelson Partners releases students from 800 Block lease, unclear how contingency addendum will be handled

Read on www.hjnews.com
Herald-Journal
Nelson Brothers, USU respond to 800 Block story
Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time. The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must...
Herald-Journal
Town of Newton puts hold on new water connections
Faced with a declining water supply, the town of Newton this week placed a moratorium on new residential water hookups at least until October, when officials hope to have a better picture of future water prospects. The Newton Town Council voted unanimously on the measure Thursday night after more than...
Herald-Journal
Fair shouldn't be pushing out 4-Hers
As a resident of Cache Valley, I am concerned about how the fair managers are continuing to push 4-H programs out of the fair. Their reason for doing so? They say it is because these programs do not make money. Cachecounty.org says, "The mission of the Cache County Fairgrounds is to support community economic vitality, health and well-being, education, tourism, and enhance overall quality of life." It seems to me that they are focusing on only the economic part of their mission statement.
Herald-Journal
Target shooting temporarily banned in six Cache County WMAs due to fire concerns
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has temporarily banned target shooting with firearms in six wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Cache County. Similar bans have also been enacted for 20 other WMAs across the state. According to a news release from the DWR on Friday, the decision to restrict recreational...
Herald-Journal
Government
New solar panel options help Utah forest service squad reduce waste. Squad-81, which serves northern Utah, was using 128 AA batteries daily in its 80-day season until Supervisor Davis Oatway applied for funding …. Target shooting temporarily banned in six Cache County WMAs due to fire concerns. The Utah Division...
Herald-Journal
Moser, Claudette (Weaver)
Claudette Weaver Moser, 72, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on the morning of August 2, 2022, in her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born on September 28, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Claudius Owen Weaver and Geraldine Lake. She grew up in California and enjoyed spending summers in her youth at her grandparent's ranch near the Tetons in Driggs, Idaho. She moved back to her birthplace of Idaho Falls, Idaho her senior year of High School. There she met Joseph, and the couple was married on August 17, 1968. They were sealed later for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah temple. Claudette was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a talented artist with a knack for painting and sketching. She worked as a seamstress and cook for many years, often creating the entire menu and specialties on her own. Above everything, Claudette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She deeply loved her family and lived to care for others, especially those who needed her most. Claudette is survived by her husband Joseph A Moser also of Preston, Idaho; their eight children, Joel (Rachel) Moser of St. George, Utah; Bobby (Suzanne) Moser of Edmond, Oklahoma; Daniel (Amy) Vance of Ogden, Utah; Meleese (Darin) Carter of Preston, Idaho; Stuart (Andrea) Moser of Smithfield, Utah; Kristina (Curtis) Enz of Ogden, Utah; Kasten Moser of Preston, Idaho; Baylee (Elysa) Moser of Alsea, Oregon; a daughter-in-law Nicole Berry Moser of Providence, Utah; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many foster children; and a sister Gwen (Laurie) Lindgren of Boise, Idaho. Claudette is preceded in death by her parents and by two brothers, Robert and Owen. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center. There will be a visitation from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the church prior to services. For those who would like to attend virtually, please follow this link https://youtu.be/VN8zU4TR13g Burial will follow in the Whitney Cemetery. You may share a favorite memory of Claudette or offer condolences to the family, by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Herald-Journal
Barker, LaVere Henrie
LaVere Henrie Barker beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend passed away August 1st, 2022, at his home in Logan, Utah at the age of 95. At his passing he was surrounded by his wife and some of his children. LaVere was born November 1, 1926 in Park City, Utah to Bazil Orrin and Hazel Ida Henrie Barker. He was the second of four children. LaVere moved around a lot while growing up. He lived in Ferron, Utah, Hiawatha, Utah, Boulder City, Nevada and Logan, Utah to name a few. LaVere met the love of his life, Lunella Hemmert while they were seniors at Logan High School. They were married in the Logan Temple on July 6, 1945. LaVere and Lunella were blessed with four sons and one daughter. LaVere served his county by serving in the Army from 1945 thru 1946. He was stationed at Fort Lewis Washington. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as the Sunday School Superintendent. In 1952 LaVere started working for his dad at Wasatch Oil, Barker's 66 Service, which was located at the "Y" in Logan, Utah. Later it was renamed Whitepine Gallery. In 2009 he closed the gas station and leased it for while. Then in 2013 he opened Barker's Propane where he sold propane and all the things that went with propane. He worked at the store until 2018 when he retired. He was 92-year-old. LaVere loved many things like going hunting, fishing, flying, and sailing. These activities took him and his family all over the county, from Kansas to California, and sailing boats at Bear Lake, Jenny's Lake and at Mission Bay, San Diego, Califronia. LaVere is survived by his loving wife, Lunella, Logan, Utah; children Vernon (Karen), Norman (Cheri), Garth (Jackie), Dreena and Max (Ilene) Barker. Twenty-one grandchildren and many more great and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sister - Ellene and Betty, one brother - Bill and one granddaughter, Michelle Naylor. The family would like to thank the people of Intermountain Hospice Care, the Wound Care Center at Logan Regional Hospital and the home care aids. Funeral service will be August 8th, 2022 at 565 East 100 South, Logan, Utah. Viewing will be at 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Service will be at 11:00 am. Internment at the Logan Cemetery.
Herald-Journal
Accusatory video taken at Logan carnival goes viral
A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the county during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded.
Herald-Journal
Nelson, Nanette Gibbons
Nelson Nanette Gibbons Nelson 86 Logan passed away August 3, 2022. The family has entrusted Allen-Hall Mortuary with Nanette's funeral arrangements which will be held Friday, August 12th at 11 AM at the Hillcrest 1st Ward (875 N. 1500 E., Logan, UT) with a viewing prior from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. A complete obituary will be published early next week. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Brigham City woman survives car crash in apparent suicide attempt
A Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally crashed her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling up out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According...
Herald-Journal
Doling, Dennis Brett
Doling Dennis Brett Doling 56 Layton passed away August 3, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Robert Allen COry
Robert Allen COry 7/26/1951 - 8/3/2022 Robert Allen Cory was born on July 26th, 1951, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Robert Louis Cory and Rhea Lee Dimond. After battling cancer for ten months, he passed away peacefully in his home on August 3rd at the age of 71. Robert grew up...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Defense finishes strong in spirited scrimmage
A heavy rainstorm put a little bit of a damper on Utah State's plans, but the Aggies were still able to hold a spirited football scrimmage late Saturday morning at the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center. “Being inside was not what we wanted, but I thought we got a good...
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Wolves, Mustangs, Bobcats prevail in Thursday matches
A memorable start was enough for the Wolves to kick off their season with a big win. Green Canyon scored both of its goals in the first six minutes and held on for a 2-1 victory over defending 5A state runner-up Lehi in a non-region girls soccer match on Thursday night in North Logan.
Herald-Journal
American Legion baseball: Wolverines lose opener in regional tourney
A 20-game winning streak was not to be for Ridgeline’s U17 American Legion baseball program. The Wolverines hung tough before falling to the Casper (Wyoming) Drillers by a 8-5 scoreline in the first round of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament on Friday afternoon in Vernal. The Wyoming state champions scored seven of its runs in the final two innings.
