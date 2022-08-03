Interplanetary Initiative adds minor in technological leadership

Read on news.asu.edu
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Breaking new ground
Brianne Arviso (at right) is a member of the Navajo Nation, originally from Iyanbito, New Mexico. She is Tabaaha (Waters Edge Clan) born from the Kinyaa’aanii (Towering House People). Arviso is pictured at the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering Spring 2022 Convocation ceremony at Arizona State University with her doctoral studies advisor, Associate Professor Kristen Parrish, the construction graduate studies program chair in the Del E. Webb School of Construction. Photographer: Erika Gronek/ASU.
The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix
She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
Insomnia Cookies Looking to Build Third Arizona Location in Phoenix
The late-night cookie company has plans to expand into downtown.
2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard
The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
One Mesa race resolved, other may continue
Former Mesa City Council member Scott Somers will be able to remove “former” from his title in January but Vice Mayor Jenn Duff is preparing for a November run-off contest with one of her two challengers. Somers’ 58%-42% lead was sufficient for businesswoman Darla Trendler to concede in...
Phoenix Children’s first in state to use new ear tube placement device
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Children’s Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the nation to use a new device created to make ear tube procedures easier and quicker. The device is called Hummingbird and was created by Preceptis Medical in Minnesota. The Mayo Clinic started using it on young patients who had frequent ear infections which required ear tubes. “When we place typical ear tubes, you make a small cut in the ear drum, clear out any fluid that’s in there and then you place the tube and kind of position it in the drum appropriately. What’s really different about the Hummingbird device, what we really like about it, is that it all happens in one step,” explained Dr. Nate Page. “The device itself allows you to make that cut and leave the tube in the eardrum all at the same time. And that’s really what facilitates using it on these younger kids.”
AZ Big Media 10 Cities With The Most Expensive Studio Apartments
Living in a one-room apartment is practically a rite of passage. As one of the most affordable housing options, studio apartments give you the independence you’ve been looking for – at a budget-friendly price. However, in recent years, the price of studio apartments is already higher than the price of one-bedroom apartments.
Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa
Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Ball Corporation to Close Two Beverage Can Manufacturing Plants
Beverage canning company Ball Corporation announced the shuttering of two United States plants on Thursday. The closure follows months of consistent decline in the company’s stock price, as well as a more dramatic recent drop on Aug. 4. Ball’s St. Paul, Minn., and Phoenix, Ariz. aluminum can manufacturing plants...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
Here’s a roundup of mayoral results in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The primary election held Tuesday decided the races for mayor across several cities and towns in Maricopa County. About a dozen municipalities either chose a new mayor or decided to retain the current mayor, some of which ran unopposed. Here’s a roundup of mayoral results across the...
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 4 Chandler (Arizona)
Chandler (Ariz.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a return to the state championship game.
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HSL Properties Sells Arizona’s Tallest Residential High-Rise for $94M
The luxury property in downtown Phoenix last traded for $50.7 million seven years ago. HSL Properties, through its asset management company, has sold 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury community in downtown Phoenix for $93.5 million. Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Grand Peaks Properties purchased the asset using a $61.4 million loan originated by U.S. Bank, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race
PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
Storms impacting portions of northern Arizona; Valley quiet after early morning rain
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Monsoon storms drenched the Phoenix metro area early Thursday morning, causing utility companies, transportation officials and meteorologists to scramble. Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
