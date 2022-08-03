ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentleyville, PA

Teen uses trampoline to rescue neighbors trapped in fire: ‘My mind was in panic’

By Chris Williams
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Overnight fire damages New Kensington home

A fire broke out in a New Kensington home early Saturday morning. No one was home when the fire started after midnight at a house on Freeport Street, said homeowner Phillipene Orr. “The fire appears to have started on the stove top,” New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said,...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bentleyville, PA
Bentleyville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trampoline#Rescue Pets#Accident#Fox Television Stations
wtae.com

Firefighters battle Bellevue blaze in the heat

Fire consumed a home in Bellevue, Allegheny County, Wednesday night. The fire broke out on Burnside Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. We're told that there were hoarding conditions inside the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down, but it took a lot of manpower. “Heat, No. 1,” said...
BELLEVUE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Every vehicle tells a story at The Stroll car cruise in Ligonier

There was a story behind every antique, classic and custom ride parked around the Ligonier Diamond on Friday evening for The Stroll, the annual oldies-themed car cruise. Ron Webberking of Irwin dreamed of owning a 1940 Ford Standard Coupe since his high school days of reading car magazines. “They were...
LIGONIER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigate man posing as fire inspector

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are warning business owners of a man posing as an "Allegheny County firefighter" or working for "Metro Fire Prevention." The man enters businesses posing as a fire inspector and then asks to inspect the fire extinguishers before he asks for payment. Then he leaves without inspection. Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call to report suspicious activity at 412-323-7800. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force

PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Pleasant Hills crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person died in a crash Wednesday in Pleasant Hills.Officials said crews are at the scene of the deadly crash on Route 51, where the driver of a car and a motorcyclist collided. The call came in around 8:30 p.m.The victim was identified as 60-year-old Michele Biancaniello.it is not clear if there were any other injuries. 
PLEASANT HILLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy