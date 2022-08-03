Teen uses trampoline to rescue neighbors trapped in fire: ‘My mind was in panic’

Read on www.fox5ny.com
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Overnight fire damages New Kensington home
A fire broke out in a New Kensington home early Saturday morning. No one was home when the fire started after midnight at a house on Freeport Street, said homeowner Phillipene Orr. “The fire appears to have started on the stove top,” New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said,...
7 cars damaged after Jeep rolls in Downtown Pittsburgh crash
A man who ran a red light Friday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh could face charges after the collision ended with seven damaged vehicles, according to police. Authorities said the man, who police did not name, was driving a black Jeep when he ran a red light at Cherry Way and Fourth Avenue.
CBS News
Woman and dog rescued from Greensburg home, Red Cross assisting those displaced by flooding
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A dramatic video was caught on video at a home on Bailey Farm Road in Greensburg. A woman and her dog had to be rescued as flood waters began to rise in her home. Crews said the fast-moving flood waters had her trapped in the home and...
Two Shot in Hail of Gunfire Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Residents of the Homewood section of Pittsburgh were woken up early on...
No criminal charges expected after group of children allegedly ransack Fayette County home
A Fayette County man came home Wednesday to find his Masontown house ransacked, windows broken and a complete mess inside — allegedly at the hands of several children. ”My side door was open to my house and came up on the porch and found a big pile of all my food, everything,” Justin Fenton said.
Two Pittsburgh Cops Injured in Altercation with Man Making Violent Threats
PITTSBURGH, PA – Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured during an altercation with an irate...
PSP investigating shooting at Aliquippa Police Department building
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are asking for help finding the person who fired shots at a police building more than a month ago. Investigators say just after 12:01 a.m. on July 1, someone fired multiple rounds at the police station in Aliquippa. “I’m just so angry about the...
Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
wtae.com
Firefighters battle Bellevue blaze in the heat
Fire consumed a home in Bellevue, Allegheny County, Wednesday night. The fire broke out on Burnside Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. We're told that there were hoarding conditions inside the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down, but it took a lot of manpower. “Heat, No. 1,” said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Every vehicle tells a story at The Stroll car cruise in Ligonier
There was a story behind every antique, classic and custom ride parked around the Ligonier Diamond on Friday evening for The Stroll, the annual oldies-themed car cruise. Ron Webberking of Irwin dreamed of owning a 1940 Ford Standard Coupe since his high school days of reading car magazines. “They were...
‘Water just from everywhere’: Munhall area hit hard by flash flooding
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors on Shady Avenue in Munhall say the rain started at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. The force of it was enough to tear up part of the road and force open garage doors. “Water just from everywhere” is how Heather Grove described the scene.
wtae.com
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
Pittsburgh Police investigate man posing as fire inspector
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are warning business owners of a man posing as an "Allegheny County firefighter" or working for "Metro Fire Prevention." The man enters businesses posing as a fire inspector and then asks to inspect the fire extinguishers before he asks for payment. Then he leaves without inspection. Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call to report suspicious activity at 412-323-7800. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pleasant Hills on Wednesday night. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 1000 Block of Route 51 at 8:38 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police confirmed to Channel 11...
PRT employee charged with leaving child unattended in locked car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit employee is accused of leaving a child unattended in a car.The Post-Gazette reports that Andre Reese allegedly left his 4-year-old child in a car at the PRT garage in Ross Township.Transit Police say the child did not appear to be in distress.
Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by truck in Somerset identified
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have released the identity of a man that was hit and killed by a truck on Thursday in Somerset County. UPDATE: Somerset County Coroner, Cullen Swank confirmed Dylan Michael Corey, 31, died after being struck by a vehicle on the 1000 block of Tayman Road. An autopsy is scheduled […]
Man in critical condition after being shot in head in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot in the head in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Freemont Street and Versailles Avenue at around 11:06 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a man...
1 dead in Pleasant Hills crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person died in a crash Wednesday in Pleasant Hills.Officials said crews are at the scene of the deadly crash on Route 51, where the driver of a car and a motorcyclist collided. The call came in around 8:30 p.m.The victim was identified as 60-year-old Michele Biancaniello.it is not clear if there were any other injuries.
