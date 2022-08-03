Read on www.fontanaheraldnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-school fair in Riverside provides students in need with plenty of resources for school
The event was held on the grounds of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, which turned its parking lot into a one-stop-shop for students and their families.
Fontana Herald News
Letter to the Editor: Former Bloomington trustee comments on Zimmerman School project
I recently read that the Colton Joint Unified School District will be selling off Bloomington's beloved Zimmerman Elementary School to a wealthy business developer. As a longtime Bloomington resident, I am sad to see the current Zimmerman School go, yet a little excited to see a new, technologically equipped Zimmerman school being built to support the future needs of Bloomington students on the south side of Interstate 10. These residents have long been overlooked, disadvantaged and have been cut off from vital community services for decades.
Fontana Herald News
Library Luau will take place in Fontana on Aug. 9
A Library Luau will take place at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy a variety of fun-filled crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, a special character visit, and more. Visitors should bring their...
New start times for some Coachella Valley schools
A new California law has pushed back the start times for some schools this year. One local school district already implemented the change last year, and another school district is exempt. Senate Bill Number 328 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The bill requires middle The post New start times for some Coachella Valley schools appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside Community College District will require indoor masking, lifting vaccine mandate
The Riverside Community College District (RCCD) voted on Tuesday to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which will go into effect at all district facilities. That includes Riverside City College, Moreno Valley College, and Norco College. In a press release, RCCD chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac said that it was time to remove...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Exchange Club president is named president-elect of regional group
Fontana Exchange Club President R. Dale Evans, Sr. was recently elected the 2022-2023 president-elect of the National Exchange Club California Nevada District. “I am honored to have been selected to Serve in Unity with all the clubs in the California Nevada District. I look forward to retaining and growing our membership and promoting our purpose to address child abuse prevention, Americanism, community and youth service in our communities,” Evans said.
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold membership luncheon on Aug. 11
The Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s next monthly membership luncheon will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue. Mayor Acquanetta Warren will be the guest speaker. The cost is $30 for members, or...
z1077fm.com
FREE CONCERTS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS TONIGHT
The Town of Yucca Valley’s Summer Music Festival returnts to the Community Center Softball fields tonight (August 6) There will be a country music performance by The Silverados, as well as a raffle. The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and drink will be available at the concert. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. Z1077 and the Hi-Desert Star are media sponsors of this event.
Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines
Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start? "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino park to get overhaul
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response
Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as in the surrounding “sphere of influence.”
Santa Clarita Radio
‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air
In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
NBC Los Angeles
Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler
The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release. The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
z1077fm.com
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
iecn.com
Starlight Cinema is back and making its way throughout the City of San Bernardino
Mark your calendars because every Thursday in August, starting the 4th, the City of San Bernardino’s Community Services Department will host Starlight Cinema Movies in the Park every Thursday in August. “In July, we hosted sizzling summer nights, but due to popular demand, we decided to bring Starlight Cinema...
dallasexaminer.com
African Americans, hate crimes and money
Recently, the California Department of Justice released a report which showed that African Americans are the greatest victims of hate crimes in the state. This is not surprising since we have always been the victims of hate crimes, with law enforcement seeking to underreport for fear of looking bad. At the writing of this editorial, there are more than 42 active investigations of shootings by law enforcement personnel in the state of California. This fact came to light recently as the San Bernardino Police Department attempted to avoid an investigation of the shooting of Rob Adams, who was shot 7 times in the back on July 16.
newsmirror.net
Calimesa concert series rocks on
Breezin’ rolled right in and brought some R&B sound to last week’s Concerts on the Green at the Calimesa Event Center. With songs like “Chain of Fools,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “How Long Has This Been Going On,” Breezin’ got the crowd moving and grooving on Thursday, July 28. Suzi Karr brought her granddaughter Kalie, 7, who had fun dancing with her buddy Mia, age 4. Between somersaults, twirling and giggles, the two young ladies seemed to have a blast showing off their moves.
Comments / 0