AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3

WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/5/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, for the post-SummerSlam episode. As of the time of writing, WWE has not revealed any matches or segments for tonight’s SmackDown, but it appears like the buildup to Clash at The Castle will start as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are both advertised on the WWE Events website.
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler set for WWE Clash at the Castle: Updated match card after Aug. 5 SmackDown
Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. WWE SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror, meaning that the focus will be on their next premium live event, which just so happens to take place on Labor Day weekend. That event will be Clash at the Castle, taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. We already know that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the show, but there was one new match added.
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Two Matches and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown
For tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, a number of things have been revealed. The SmackDown preview was posted on the WWE website along with three announcements, featuring two matches and a segment. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address his Clash at the Castle challenger Drew McIntyre on the...
WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back. Roman tells them it is...
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from August 5
After a grueling SummerSlam victory over Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns rolled into Friday's SmackDown and addressed his upcoming title defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The main event of the historic September 3 premium live event from...
AEW Star Hints at Backstage Heat With The Young Bucks
Dax Harwood isn’t afraid to talk about the alleged ongoing tension between The Young Bucks and FTR backstage. Dave Meltzer replied to a tweet on Twitter from a user who stated the following, “people who actually think the young bucks are burying FTR or are scared of them in some way are the biggest losers on wrestling twitter.”
WWE SmackDown results: An unexpected return shakes things up in Greenville
Sometimes we just don’t have time to do the full-on, detailed breakdown of WWE SmackDown. We’re a small team at Wrestling Junkie, after all. But that’s OK, because we’re still invested in finding out what went down from Bon Secours Wellness Arena (that’s a long name for a venue) in Greenville, SC and passing it along to you. So an abbreviated results post it is, with just the summaries of each match and segment. Here’s what we know to expect: Roman Reigns will address the man he knows is now his No. 1 contender for Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre. Seven...
Triple H Revives Another WWE Career, AEW's To-do List and More Friday Takes
The Friday night block of wrestling featured some fun action on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage, so fans continued to be spoiled with great content. The blue brand opened with a match between Ricochet and Baron Corbin that was lauded by fans on social media for allowing the high flyer to do what he does best for once.
3 Ways Triple H Can Fix WWE SmackDown's Top Issues
WWE has been trending upward since Triple H took over as the new head of creative and executive vice president of talent relations. Sure, it has only been two weeks, but it’s hard to argue with the results. There was so much positive buzz for the company after SummerSlam...
Bleacher Report
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Title Fight Confirmed for UFC 281 in November
Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it was announced Friday. "They're part of history—part of his story," Adesanya said Friday of his previous two losses to Pereira,...
MSG Rep Denies Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Canceled Due to Ticket Sales
A representative for Madison Square Garden denied the boxing card headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., which was scheduled to take place at the arena on Saturday, was canceled because of poor ticket sales. "To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week—the cancellation was...
Jake Paul Promises Undercard Fighters 50 Percent of Purse After Canceled Bouts
YouTube star Jake Paul announced he'll pay undercard fighters 50 percent of their expected purse despite the cancellation of Saturday's boxing card at Madison Square Garden. The show, which was created by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, was scrapped after he couldn't finalize a main-event opponent. Tommy Fury withdrew because of travel issues, and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn't reach the contractually agreed upon weight.
The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 40
Exactly one week after a drama-filled Saturday in Dallas, the UFC was back on home turf at the Apex facility in Las Vegas for a Fight Night show jam-packed with quick endings. All of the card's 10 bouts were finished inside the distance, and the main show combined for just 60 minutes and four seconds across six fights.
AEW Rampage Results (08/05) – Street Fight, Two New Stars Debut
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Rampage” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
Backstage news on Karrion Kross’ WWE return, big pitch from USA Network
Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE on Friday’s episode of SmackDown by attacking Drew McIntyre, who was having a promo segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their Clash at the Castle match. Scarlett turned over the hourglass, and Kross told Reigns that time was...
