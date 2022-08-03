ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears’ rookie Jaquan Brisker was surprised to see Soldier Field look respectable: ‘It doesn’t look good on Madden’

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
There haven’t been a ton of great developments concerning Soldier Field lately.

First, the city of Chicago unveiled confusing new plans for the Museum Campus. Then, with the Bears planning to leave Soldier Field and build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights in the near future, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot tried to pressure the franchise into staying in their current home digs. How? Her administration revealed a vision for a potentially costly makeover. (Our Blake Schuster tore those plans and ambitions apart in a terrific in-depth look at the stadium’s history and grounds.

With all of that in mind, it seems Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker is at least one person who is a fan of how the current Soldier Field looks. Which, to be clear, wasn’t originally the case for him.

In a Wednesday post-practice press conference, Brisker noted that he didn’t like initially seeing the famed lakefront stadium in the video game Madden.

Any native Chicagoan will tell you the same thing: The “Space Bowl” looks awful from afar (and apparently while pixelated!) and a lot better when you can put your eyeballs on the real thing.

It looks like Brisker’s already acclimating to his new team and city quite well.

