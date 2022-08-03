ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business

By Roslyn Anderson
WLOX
 3 days ago
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
PICAYUNE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal

Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WLOX

Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims

LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State

Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people. Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change. And he says, in this state, change can’t wait. Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation. Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality. Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”. He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved. With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528

The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
RALEIGH, MS
kicks96news.com

Local Gas Price Gap Widening as Statewide Average Drops

The gap between local gas prices and what people are paying in many other parts of Mississippi is growing. AAA says the average price statewide is now about $3.69. But in Attala County, the auto club says gas is averaging about six and a half cents more than that—Neshoba County is about 12 cents higher than the statewide average and in Leake County, about 16 cents higher. Earlier in the week, Attala County was below the statewide average but has failed to keep pace as the statewide figure has fallen about nine cents since Monday.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Ten candidates graduate from Mississippi’s Coding Academy

No, Tiger Stadium doesn’t have a full kitchen on its turf, but don’t be confused if you hear a little dessert talk on the sidelines. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
WLBT

Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison...
MADISON, MS

