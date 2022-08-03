ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Florida Targets Opioid Addiction

As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a
FLORIDA STATE
Casey DeSantis announces statewide cancer initiative for patients and survivors

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis launched a statewide initiative in Jacksonville on Wednesday that aims to consolidate statewide resources for cancer patients and survivors. Florida Cancer Connect, which lives primarily through its hub at FLCancerConnect.com, is a collaboration of the first lady's with the Florida Department of Health and the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
FLORIDA STATE
Church revives once-treasured Tampa park plagued by crime

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa church is doing its part to curb gun violence by reclaiming a once beloved park. For years, crime took over Fremont Linear Park, but now, the non-profit and church REVIVE Tampa is inviting children and families back to help bring the community together. "We have...
TAMPA, FL
BayCare names new president and CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
CLEARWATER, FL
LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS

A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22

Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
FLORIDA STATE
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
FLORIDA STATE
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign

HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
SEBASTIAN, FL
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
LAKELAND, FL

