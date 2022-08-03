Read on wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system
As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
Florida Targets Opioid Addiction
As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
In video, Andrew Warren criticizes DeSantis and vows legal action after his suspension
Andrew Warren says he will pursue legal action after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him last week as Hillsborough County State Attorney. In a strongly worded video posted on his Facebook page, Warren said DeSantis is "trying to overthrow democracy" and is "trying to overturn the results of a fair and free election."
Spring Hill lung transplant patient fighting for insurance reimbursement
Ed York turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he and his wife say their insurance company suddenly stopped reimbursing for travel expenses.
Casey DeSantis announces statewide cancer initiative for patients and survivors
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis launched a statewide initiative in Jacksonville on Wednesday that aims to consolidate statewide resources for cancer patients and survivors. Florida Cancer Connect, which lives primarily through its hub at FLCancerConnect.com, is a collaboration of the first lady's with the Florida Department of Health and the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
Church revives once-treasured Tampa park plagued by crime
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa church is doing its part to curb gun violence by reclaiming a once beloved park. For years, crime took over Fremont Linear Park, but now, the non-profit and church REVIVE Tampa is inviting children and families back to help bring the community together. "We have...
Voter guide: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's elections
It has been said that every election is the most important one in a generation — until the next election comes around. This year, however, may come closer to that old proverb than in previous years. The threats to American democracy that were so vividly illustrated on Jan. 6,...
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he was surprised by DeSantis' move
The furor escalated Friday over Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to suspend Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren. A court fight appears likely. It came with no warning. Warren said an armed sheriff's deputy escorted him out of his office Thursday morning and didn't even read the executive order removing him from office.
Advocacy groups press EPA on loophole that leaves coal ash unregulated, including in Orlando
Some 120 environmental and advocacy groups nationwide are calling for more action from the Biden administration on the toxic legacy of coal ash. That includes coal ash at Stanton Energy Center in Orlando. The groups want the Environmental Protection Agency to address a federal loophole they say leaves nearly a...
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS
A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22
Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent
Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes Wednesday.
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
