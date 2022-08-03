Music in the street: Balancing high temperatures with summer activities

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls
Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
The votes are in, and here’s your favorite ice cream shop in the Triangle
It’s a family-owned, small-batch ice cream shop with two locations and a third possible soon.
visitraleigh.com
30 Free Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.
Explore what the Raleigh area has to offer without breaking the bank! Here are 30-plus free (or nearly free) experiences and attractions that can anchor any trip to the area. N.C.’s most visited state park maintains its status as a peaceful and affordable getaway thanks to its sheer size. With more than 5,000 acres of forest, trails and lakes, this natural oasis is a must-do destination for outdoor enthusiasts—hikers, cyclists, horseback riders and canoeists included!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
8 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 5-7)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Hello Kitty Cafe Pop Up Truck - Head to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to check out this truck, which as exclusive merchandise and baked goods. First Friday - Every...
Elizabeth Gardner: Fall outlook
It’s early August and we’ve already seen more days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter than we usually see all year. We still have the rest of August, September and possibly early October to see more days in the 90s. The record is 91 days, set in 2010. Unfortunately, there's still a chance we could get close to it.
Weekend best bets: Beer, Bourbon and BBQ and live music
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of events are coming up this month, so be sure to check out our guide to more than 40 events coming up. This weekend, we have lots of live music, a barbecue festival and more!. Food, festivals and fun. Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival (Koka...
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
cbs17
1,100 show up as Raleigh holds affordable housing event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh held an affordable housing event Saturday morning to provide information about housing programs and resources. The effort comes as the city works to meet their goal of creating 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. The Affordable Housing Open House was held...
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
cbs17
Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
Want affordable housing options in Raleigh? Come to this event Saturday.
On Aug. 6, Raleigh officials will host an open house on rental options, with some refreshments.
Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth
Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
cbs17
Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North Carolina
If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
WRAL
Crash closes I-440 West near I-40 in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A crash has closed Interstate 440 West near I-40 in Raleigh. The traffic is getting diverted at Poole Road. Reporter: Brian Shrader.
The cost to fix all of Durham's rough roads: $180 million
Durham, N.C. — It would cost the city of Durham about $179,214,054 to get its roads the repairs they need. Durham resident Gerry Green pointed out what he’s noticed about the city’s roads. “One, they get littered like all get out,” Green said. “And two, they need...
