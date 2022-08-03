Beautification fund created for Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The city, in collaboration with The Luzerne Foundation, Wednesday announced the creation of a fund for the upkeep, repair and beautification of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

In May, Mayor George Brown formed a committee to restore the cemetery located on North River Street. He named Bill Lewis, Joan Cavanaugh, Don Crane, Lou Zuzelski and Greg Griffin to the committee that would look at the possibility of obtaining grants for improvements and organize guided tours of the cemetery.

Donations can be made online at https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-cemetery-beautification-fund/.

— Staff Report