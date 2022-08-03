ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Beautification fund created for Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — The city, in collaboration with The Luzerne Foundation, Wednesday announced the creation of a fund for the upkeep, repair and beautification of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

In May, Mayor George Brown formed a committee to restore the cemetery located on North River Street. He named Bill Lewis, Joan Cavanaugh, Don Crane, Lou Zuzelski and Greg Griffin to the committee that would look at the possibility of obtaining grants for improvements and organize guided tours of the cemetery.

Donations can be made online at https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-cemetery-beautification-fund/.

— Staff Report

Bill Lewis
Times Leader

Experts: First Hospital closure a potential catastrophe

The announced closure of First Hospital may have seemed sudden, and the promises of Commonwealth Health to help all patients reassuring. But local people who teach and work in the mental health care field say this development has been years — if not decades — in the making, likely will be hard to permanently fix, and could be "catastrophic" in the short term.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
