US Navy sailor from Etowah falls overboard in Baltic Sea; search efforts called off

WTVCFOX
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
Gunman shot and killed following triple murder in Western North Carolina
North Carolina authorities are investigating a law enforcement shooting and a triple-homicide at a home, in the Mount Mitchell area North of Asheville.
WYFF4.com
Man who shot, killed family in North Carolina was shot, killed by deputies, officials say
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man shot and killed his parents and his sister and then he was shot and killed by deputies, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. Authorities in Yancey County said they got a call about 4:30 p.m. Monday about shots...
FOX Carolina
One person killed in Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officers said two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 1 p.m. One fatality was reported in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
my40.tv
More details released in deadly Hendersonville crash; victim identified
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The person killed in a Friday night crash in Hendersonville has been identified. The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Airport Road. Officials say two vehicles were traveling southwest on Airport Road when Vehicle one "improperly passed" Vehicle two "at a high rate of speed." Vehicle one lost control and traveled off the road to the left, striking a utility pole, a tree, then overturning.
Man shot, killed by brother in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
Deputies said a man shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
Helen's Bridge: Abandoned stagecoach bridge leads to century-old mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
FOX Carolina
Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
3 arrested for violating probation in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation. The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville. Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests. The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center […]
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
