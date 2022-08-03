Cast and Title Announced for Netflix Movie Based on Gary, Indiana ‘Demon House’

Read on kroc.com
ComicBook
Hulu's Prey Is the Best Reviewed Predator Movie Ever
This week saw the official release of Prey, the latest Predator movie and a film with major ties to the series, despite being set three hundred years in the past. The film has also made history for the series in another big way, it's the best reviewed movie in the entire Predator franchise. Sitting at a 92% rating and a "Certified Fresh" distinction on Rotten Tomatoes, Prey is far and away the biggest critical success in the Predator series, even beating out the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring original film by a big margin. Here's how its score and consensus compares to the others in the series:
24 questions the 'Stranger Things 4' finale left unanswered
Netflix's hit sci-fi show ended season four with plenty of questions, like who is Eleven's biological father, and where her "lost sister" Kali is now.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Not Happy About How Mike Wheeler Has Changed
Mike Wheeler's personality shift in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 disappoints fans.
You Won't Believe How Much Older Most Of The "Stranger Things" Cast Is Compared To Their Characters
Time flies in the real world a little faster than it does in Hawkins.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
“Stranger Things” Star Noah Schnapp Confirmed Will Is Gay and in Love with Mike
Since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016, we've seen Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers get kidnapped by the Demogorgon, deal with a psychic connection to the Mind Flayer, and adjust to teenage life and the changing dynamics going on in his friend group. In season four, a new aspect of Will emerged more fully; the teenager from Hawkins appeared to have a crush on his friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and now Noah is confirming that Will is indeed gay and in love with Mike.
‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Premieres Fall 2022
'The Winchesters,' the highly anticipated 'Supernatural' prequel, has its premiere date on the CW for October 2022.
hypebeast.com
'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix Sets 2024 Premiere Date
After axing Batgirl for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024. The release date is exactly five years following the first film’s debut, according to Deadline. The movie, which...
‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Billie Wesker Actor Adeline Rudolph
Here's a breakdown of Adeline Rudolph's career and why the 'Resident Evil' actor might look familiar.
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
CNET
Finished Stranger Things? Time To Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Just finished season 4 of Stranger Things? Maybe it's time to watch Dark, the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
ComicBook
Jamie Foxx Teases New Spawn Costume That Fills Up The Screen
Jamie Foxx is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix action/comedy/vampire flick, Day Shift, alongside Dave Franco. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to the two stars about the new movie, and the conversation veered into Spawn territory. There has been a movie in the works for quite a while that's set to be based on Todd McFarlane's Image Comics character, Spawn, but not much is known about the project aside from Foxx's involvement. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Foxx called the Spawn movie "special" and teased what fans can expect from his costume.
FOXBusiness
‘Batgirl’ movie killed by Warner Bros. despite costing nearly $100M
Despite having a $70 million budget, the DC Comics film "Batgirl," which was set to feature "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released as originally planned by Warner Bros. on HBO Max. Costs for the film reportedly ended up rising to more than $90...
Jason Blum Teases the End of ‘Paranormal Activity’ Franchise, Talks ‘Batgirl’ Axe
Click here to read the full article. Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum teased the end of the “Paranormal Activity” franchise in Locarno, where he will receive the Premio Raimondo Rezzonico for Best Independent Producer. “It has been enough already. That last ‘Paranormal Activity’ movie was terrible,” he says. “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” premiered in 2021, with another installment currently eyeing a 2023 release. “With ‘Halloween,’ we only had the rights to three movies, so we said: ‘Halloween Ends’! It ends for Blumhouse, at least. With other things, you just have this feeling it’s time to put them to bed. It would...
Popculture
'Batgirl' Movie Will Not Be Released, Despite Already Being Filmed
Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly decided not to release Batgirl, a DC Comics film intended for release directly to HBO Max. The move is unprecedented since the studio reportedly spent at least $70 million to make it and it's already been filmed. There were even test screenings for the movie, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In The Heights star Leslie Grace played the title character.
Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Sets 2024 Release Date
Sony’s Columbia Pictures is setting a dinner date for Garfield, the animated movie that will voice-star Chris Pratt as the lasagna-loving cat. The film will debut Feb. 16, 2024 in theaters. Samuel L. Jackson also voice-stars in the animated feature as a new character, Vic, who is Garfield’s father. The project hails from Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment, with Sony distributing globally (excluding China). Finding Nemo scribe David Reynolds penned the script, with Chicken Little filmmaker Mark Dindal directing.More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Pratt in 'Garfield' Animated FeatureLegendary Picks Up Film, TV Rights to 'Heathcliff'...
ComicBook
Netflix Adapting Dark Horse Comic Mind MGMT With Stranger Things Writer
Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment are going to be teaming up once again after the success of the third season of The Umbrella Academy, and some familiar names are attached to the project. The streaming site will be adapting the Mind MGMT comic with Stranger Things writer and producer Curtis Gwinn signed on to executive produce. Gwinn is best known for writing the third season Stranger Things episode "E Pluribus Unum" and the fourth season episode "The Dive." He's also written episodes of Invincible, Narcos, The Leftovers, and The Walking Dead.
All We Know About 'Predator' Prequel 'Prey': Trailer, Release Date and More
Hulu is taking a very different approach to the "Predator" franchise in new movie "Prey." Here's what you need to know about it.
