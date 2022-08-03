Alicia Keys' Set List for 2022's World Tour Revealed After Opening Night in Charlotte

Read on celebsbar.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Live music: 10 biggest concerts coming here in August, including Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton
Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in August. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: August 12: Drive-By Truckers The southern rock band released its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” in June. Location: Neighborhood Theatre Time: 8pm Tickets: $35 August 12: […] The post Live music: 10 biggest concerts coming here in August, including Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Carowinds closes four long-time rides, set to make announcement on 2023 season
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced that it has shut down four long-time rides and is set to make a major announcement next week about the future of its 2023 operating season. A spokesperson for Carowinds said the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, and Southern Star...
'Brought a ton of business our way' | ESPN’s The Ocho brings big money to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The American Cornhole League is hosting championships in Rock Hill this week, and the event is expected to bring more than $3 million to the city in direct economic impact. Passionate cornhole players from all over the country are at the Rock Hill Sports &...
Charlotte brow bar owner looks for renewed boost for Black-owned businesses during grand opening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Brows by Keke Brow Spa, beauty is boss. It's a one-stop shop to get all you may need to look and feel your best. "Basically all beauty enhancements for the face. brow lamination, brow tinting, micro shading. We also offer teeth whitening and facials as well,” Kejuana Ford, owner of Brows by Keke Brow Spa, said.
wccbcharlotte.com
BW Sweets Announces New Late Night Hours And Re-Opens South End Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BW Sweets announces new late-night store hours along with the reopening of their former South End location. WCCB News Rising’s Joe Duncan stopped by the South End location to learn more about the new menu and vegan options. Additionally, BW Sweets took all of their...
WCNC
YouDay: Getting over 'in-your-way-itis'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can I be transparent?. It seemed at a time in my life where every day I was beating myself up. I was self-sabotaging myself every opportunity that came. I pushed that opportunity away. I would say to myself, 'you're not good enough, you're not qualified, why would you even attempt to do that thing'.
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Nacho Average Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nacho Average Truck was Charlotte’s first nacho food truck. Owner, Ashley Troxler, stopped by Rising this week to whip up us some chicken enchilada nachos, go over menu favorites plus share her tips on how to up your nacho game at home. Follow Nacho Average...
wccbcharlotte.com
ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
scoopcharlotte.com
Top Charlotte Architect & Designer Myers Park Queens Rd Townhome for Sale
You’ve probably driven or walked by this stunning Myers Park townhome in Nolen Place and day-dreamed about the interiors and what living there might be like. I know I have. Designed by Ken Pursley and developed by Brian Speas this home displays an exceptional standard of architecture and craftsmanship.
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Transitional English Stone Manor on a Golf Estate
The design of this stately house next to a golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina is reminiscent of an old English manor. The architecture of the Tuckaway Park home is classic, but the interior is timeless and contemporary. Frank Smith Residential Design and Gerrard Builders created a home that flows...
WBTV
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
West Charlotte soccer coach has been fired, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School soccer coach Ryan Copeland has been fired, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. The district confirmed Friday that a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident. At this time, CMS has not released any information regarding what happened.
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Elevation Church logs impressive stats during Love Week 2022
CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30. Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs.
A woman’s drive to raise colon cancer awareness after husband’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death. “Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club. This is more than a summer road trip. […]
Lucky for Life winner in Gastonia gets $1k for the rest of their life
If taken as an annuity, the winner can take home $365,000 every year for the rest of their life.
WATCH: Charlotte rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
