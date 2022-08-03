ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Batgirl’ Film Canceled By Head Honchos At Warner Bros. For Being Weak Sauce?

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIM1S_0h3yw3ls00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144sfS_0h3yw3ls00

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Looks like the DCEU is taking yet another step backward thanks to Warner Bros. as the highly-anticipated Batgirl film starring In The Heights actress Leslie Grace will not be released…at all.

According to Variety the $90 million project which was slated to drop in theaters and/or HBO Max has been shelved as insiders say it was an “irredeemable” picture. What that means could be anybody’s guess but the move comes just a month and change after a test screening of the film garnered much praise and positivity from critics who got a sneak peek at the project.

Studio insiders insist the decision to ax “Batgirl” was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studio’s slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale. “Batgirl” was budgeted to screen in homes on HBO Max, and not for a major global release in theaters. The initial $75 million production budget for the project, which finished principal photography earlier this year and was in post-production, reached $90 million, due in part to COVID-related delays and protocols.

They did Batgirl dirty, b. Michael Keaton was going to return as Bruce Wayne/Batman and everything. SMH.

Meanwhile, The Flash film starring alleged a**hole and apparent kidnapper Ezra Miller may still see the light of day regardless of the actor allegedly choking women out and allegedly kidnapping teenagers for the fun of it. It’s predicted to be a “blockbuster” movie, so that explains why it’s still on schedule to release.

While the Latino community was patiently waiting to see one of their own take on an iconic character like Batgirl, the “new corporate regime” over at Warner Bros. decided “Nah.” Maybe they want Alicia Silverstone to remain the undisputed queen of the Bat world or something.

What do y’all think of Warner Bros’ decision to shelve Batgirl ? Should it at least see an HBO Max release? Let us know in the comment section below.

RELATED PEOPLE
